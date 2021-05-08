Business Development Officer

Our client is a fast growing reinsurance broker based in Randburg. They are looking for a young energetic individual with some BD experience to join their close knit team.

This is not a remote working position and the successful candidate will be expected to come in to the office as many days a week as may be necessary. This role also involves client entertaining and so an ability to attend functions after hours is a pre requisite.

This will suit a young financial services professional with some business development experience and is not limited to reinsurance professionals as the finer points of reinsurance will be taught on the job.

Remuneration ranges from R 30k to R 60k per month depending on experience.

Business Development Profile

The ideal candidate will lead initiatives to generate and engage with business partners to build new business for the company. This candidate will be focused and have strong communication skills. They should be able to think critically when making plans and have a demonstrated ability to execute a particular strategy.

Responsibilities

Identify partnership opportunities

Develop new relationships in an effort to grow business and help company expand

Maintain existing business and existing client relationships

Think critically when planning to assure project success

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent diploma

3 – 4 years’ prior industry related business development experience

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Proven knowledge and execution of successful development strategies

Focused and goal-oriented

Desired Skills:

Business Development

Sales

Customer Focus

Insurance

reinsurance

financial services

Building Relationships

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

