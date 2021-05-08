Customer Journey Leader at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited

Position: Customer Journey Leader

Department: Command Centre

Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban

Accountable to: Digital Campaign Manager

General:

1. Purpose of the Role:

Do you believe the customer is everything?

Do you want to have what it takes to take complete ownership over a business unit?

Do you have what it takes to structure customer journeys and give customers the best experience they have ever had?

Do you have what it takes to identify selling opportunities and make a positive impact on our customers?

Do you have what it takes to make customers fall in love with our brand?

Do you believe that teamwork makes the dreamwork?

Do you thrive on uncertainty?

Do you see opportunity in customer data?

Are you passionate about tech and what that can do for our customers?

Do you believe the future comes from the future?

Are you ready to join a business UNlike anything you’ve ever seen before?

2. Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:

To deliver brand experiences at every single touchpoint that shifts our customers lives.

Articulate customer data-driven recommendations to apply to customer journeys.

Map and deliver customer journeys.

Identify opportunities to optimise customer journeys.

Plan and deliver enhancements to customer journeys.

Implement and report on A/B split testing on customer journeys.

Deep dive and experience customer journeys to inform thinking.

Populate journeys with sales content, with the support of our brand team.

Manage the Return On Investment of journeys.

3. Knowledge and Experience:

Passionate about self-development.

Passionate about leadership.

Focused on developing those around you.

Experience with SCRUM.

Planning and coordination.

Briefing development teams.

Creating user stories.

2 to 5 years of experience in a brand led business environment.

2 to 5 years of experience in a customer focused business environment.

2 to 5 years of sales and commercial experience.

2 to 5 years of data analytics experience.

Understanding of the briefing and creative review processes.

Understanding the importance of customer journeys and customer experience.

Proven written and verbal communication and presentation skills.

Experience with Microsoft Office, Excel, Teams and Visio.

Sales focused copywriting.

Working with a Content Management System.

Relevant Degree.

Learn more/Apply for this position