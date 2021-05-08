Customer Journey Leader at The Unlimited Group

Company: The Unlimited
Position: Customer Journey Leader
Department: Command Centre
Location: The Point – Hillcrest, Durban
Accountable to: Digital Campaign Manager
General:
1. Purpose of the Role:
- Do you believe the customer is everything?
- Do you want to have what it takes to take complete ownership over a business unit?
- Do you have what it takes to structure customer journeys and give customers the best experience they have ever had?
- Do you have what it takes to identify selling opportunities and make a positive impact on our customers?
- Do you have what it takes to make customers fall in love with our brand?
- Do you believe that teamwork makes the dreamwork?
- Do you thrive on uncertainty?
- Do you see opportunity in customer data?
- Are you passionate about tech and what that can do for our customers?
- Do you believe the future comes from the future?
Are you ready to join a business UNlike anything you’ve ever seen before?
2. Key Responsibilities / Key Performance Areas:
- To deliver brand experiences at every single touchpoint that shifts our customers lives.
- Articulate customer data-driven recommendations to apply to customer journeys.
- Map and deliver customer journeys.
- Identify opportunities to optimise customer journeys.
- Plan and deliver enhancements to customer journeys.
- Implement and report on A/B split testing on customer journeys.
- Deep dive and experience customer journeys to inform thinking.
- Populate journeys with sales content, with the support of our brand team.
- Manage the Return On Investment of journeys.
3. Knowledge and Experience:
- Passionate about self-development.
- Passionate about leadership.
- Focused on developing those around you.
- Experience with SCRUM.
- Planning and coordination.
- Briefing development teams.
- Creating user stories.
- 2 to 5 years of experience in a brand led business environment.
- 2 to 5 years of experience in a customer focused business environment.
- 2 to 5 years of sales and commercial experience.
- 2 to 5 years of data analytics experience.
- Understanding of the briefing and creative review processes.
- Understanding the importance of customer journeys and customer experience.
- Proven written and verbal communication and presentation skills.
- Experience with Microsoft Office, Excel, Teams and Visio.
- Sales focused copywriting.
- Working with a Content Management System.
- Relevant Degree.