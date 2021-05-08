Database Administrator at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 8, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To commission and ensure the efficient running / operation of the database management systems within Capitec Bank.

Experience

Min:

  • External candidate 2+ years’ experience in database administration and design
  • Internal candidate: 2+ years’ experience in Capitec IT database related development

Ideal:

  • 4+ years’ experience Microsoft SQL Server
  • 2+ years’ experience in performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning
  • 1+ years’ experience in Operating System Administration

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant degree in Information Technology
  • Certification in SQL Programming

Knowledge

Min:
Detailed knowledge of:

  • SQL Server andor MySQL design and administration
  • SQL Server andor MySQL performance and capacity analysis
  • T-SQL andor SQLPSM Programming and optimization

A sound understanding of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
  • Business continuity planning
  • IT Operations
  • SQL Server Internals andor MySQL Server Internals

Ideal:

  • A sound understanding of:
    • Storage/SAN architecture
    • Networking fundamentals
    • Automation and scripting
    • X86 Hardware architecture
  • Knowledge of:
    • Data warehousing
    • Big data
    • Cloud platforms
    • NoSQL technologies (e.g. MongoDB)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
  • Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position