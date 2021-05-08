Database Administrator at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To commission and ensure the efficient running / operation of the database management systems within Capitec Bank.

Experience

Min:

External candidate 2+ years’ experience in database administration and design

Internal candidate: 2+ years’ experience in Capitec IT database related development

Ideal:

4+ years’ experience Microsoft SQL Server

2+ years’ experience in performance monitoring/analysis and capacity planning

1+ years’ experience in Operating System Administration

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

A relevant degree in Information Technology

Certification in SQL Programming

Knowledge

Min:

Detailed knowledge of:

SQL Server andor MySQL design and administration

SQL Server andor MySQL performance and capacity analysis

T-SQL andor SQLPSM Programming and optimization

A sound understanding of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)

Business continuity planning

IT Operations

SQL Server Internals andor MySQL Server Internals

Ideal:

A sound understanding of: Storage/SAN architecture Networking fundamentals Automation and scripting X86 Hardware architecture

Knowledge of: Data warehousing Big data Cloud platforms NoSQL technologies (e.g. MongoDB)



Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Analytical Skills

Attention to Detail

Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Contactable via own mobile phone

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

