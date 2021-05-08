Decision Scientist- Business Banking at Capitec Bank Ltd

This advert is purposed at attracting talent for future dated opportunities.

Purpose Statement

To ensure the deliverables within the area of responsibility aligns with the objectives, plans, processes and standards of Credit Decision Science (Granting Model, Collections, Recoveries, Account Management)

To perform analysis to translate active business data into usable strategic information to inform the business on any critical and measurable credit and risk indicators.

Experience

3 years’ relevant experience in statistical analysis

<br/>Experience must include the following (Ideally within the Business Banking Credit Risk Management Environment): <br/> <br/>o Extracting and Aggregating Data from Large Relational Databases <br/> <br/>o Data Mining and Predictive Modelling <br/><br/><b><b>Qualifications</b></b><br/>

Honours Degree in Data Science or Mathematics

Knowledge

Analytics

Predictive Modelling and Machine Learning

Project management methodologies

IT implementation cycle

Credit cycle

Technical understanding and knowledge (different operating systems / databases / programming languages)

General business acumen to identify the impact technical issues may have on design and delivery of solutions.

Best practices and tools in credit risk

Interpretation of user requirements and translation into business requirements specifications

Retail credit environment / industry

Confidentiality and intellectual property implications and constraints

Interpretation of user requirements

Translation of business requirements into business requirement specifications

Skills

Communications Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Analytical Skills

Reporting Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

SAS Skills

SQL Skills

R skills

Python skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Leadership Skills

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

