Lead Analyst: Provisioning at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 8, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Ensure that the provisions model is IFRS compliant and trusted by the business to drive decision making.
  • Apply the provisioning framework through building new models and/or interrogating existing models in order to generate new insights that contribute to optimising the credit business

Experience

Minimum:

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in analytical roles that included exposure to provisioning, credit pricing and/or other related credit analytics.
  • Proven experience in building a provisions and/or cash flow forecasting model from first principles

Ideal:

  • Experience in a leadership role that included managing a team of analysts
  • Capitec Bank experience
  • Regular exposure to senior management or members of the Executive Committee

Qualification

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Sciences such as Statistics, Financial / Quantitative Risk Management, or Actuarial Science
  • A post graduate degree in Mathematical Sciences such as Statistics, Financial / Quantitative Risk Management, or Actuarial Science is preferred

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge and understanding of:

  • Forecasting and budgeting
  • Advanced statistical analysis
  • Advanced financial mathematics
  • Provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as per IFRS 9
  • Capitec Bank operating environment
  • Big data and data mining techniques

Ideal:

  • Knowledge and understanding of:
  • Capitec Bank strategic objectives
  • Leadership / management models

Skills

  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Attention to Detail
  • Decision making skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Numerical Reasoning skills
  • Commercial Thinking Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Communications Skills
  • Leadership Skills

Competencies

  • Leading and Supervising
  • Working with People
  • Presenting and Communicating Information
  • Analysing
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Brendon de Klerk

Learn more/Apply for this position