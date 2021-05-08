Lead Analyst: Provisioning at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Ensure that the provisions model is IFRS compliant and trusted by the business to drive decision making.

Apply the provisioning framework through building new models and/or interrogating existing models in order to generate new insights that contribute to optimising the credit business

Experience

Minimum:

3 – 5 years’ experience in analytical roles that included exposure to provisioning, credit pricing and/or other related credit analytics.

Proven experience in building a provisions and/or cash flow forecasting model from first principles

Ideal:

Experience in a leadership role that included managing a team of analysts

Capitec Bank experience

Regular exposure to senior management or members of the Executive Committee

Qualification

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Sciences such as Statistics, Financial / Quantitative Risk Management, or Actuarial Science

A post graduate degree in Mathematical Sciences such as Statistics, Financial / Quantitative Risk Management, or Actuarial Science is preferred

Knowledge

Minimum:

Knowledge and understanding of:

Forecasting and budgeting

Advanced statistical analysis

Advanced financial mathematics

Provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as per IFRS 9

Capitec Bank operating environment

Big data and data mining techniques

Ideal:

Knowledge and understanding of:

Capitec Bank strategic objectives

Leadership / management models

Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Attention to Detail

Decision making skills

Facilitation Skills

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Commercial Thinking Skills

Presentation Skills

Communications Skills

Leadership Skills

Competencies

Leading and Supervising

Working with People

Presenting and Communicating Information

Analysing

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

For further information regarding this job posting, please contact the Capitec Talent Acquisition Specialist:

Brendon de Klerk

