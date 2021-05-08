Lead Analyst: Provisioning at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Ensure that the provisions model is IFRS compliant and trusted by the business to drive decision making.
- Apply the provisioning framework through building new models and/or interrogating existing models in order to generate new insights that contribute to optimising the credit business
Experience
Minimum:
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in analytical roles that included exposure to provisioning, credit pricing and/or other related credit analytics.
- Proven experience in building a provisions and/or cash flow forecasting model from first principles
Ideal:
- Experience in a leadership role that included managing a team of analysts
- Capitec Bank experience
- Regular exposure to senior management or members of the Executive Committee
Qualification
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A bachelor’s degree in Mathematical Sciences such as Statistics, Financial / Quantitative Risk Management, or Actuarial Science
- A post graduate degree in Mathematical Sciences such as Statistics, Financial / Quantitative Risk Management, or Actuarial Science is preferred
Knowledge
Minimum:
Knowledge and understanding of:
- Forecasting and budgeting
- Advanced statistical analysis
- Advanced financial mathematics
- Provisioning for bad and doubtful debts as per IFRS 9
- Capitec Bank operating environment
- Big data and data mining techniques
Ideal:
- Knowledge and understanding of:
- Capitec Bank strategic objectives
- Leadership / management models
Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- Decision making skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Numerical Reasoning skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Communications Skills
- Leadership Skills
Competencies
- Leading and Supervising
- Working with People
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
