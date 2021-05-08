Specialist: Monitoring & Arrear Mgt – East Lon

Our client in the Public Sector, has an EE opportunity available for a Specialist: Monitoring & Arrear Management to be based in the East London area. This is a 20-month contract position.

Requirements:

Relevant NQF Level 7 or Advanced Diploma or Bachelor degree

5 years experience in:

Corporate Banking, and



Intermediary/Client Portfolio Management, and



Client Account Portfolio Management, and



Business, Credit, Risk and Financial Analysis

Financial Policies and Procedures

Advanced Microsoft Office

Legislation and Regulations

KPAs:

Proactive Portfolio Monitoring Management

Proactive Arrears and Default Management

Drive and ensure adherence to the governance, risk & controls and management thereof in line with the Companys Risk & Compliance Framework

Manage Stakeholder Relationships

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position