Specialist: Monitoring & Arrear Mgt – East Lon

May 8, 2021

Our client in the Public Sector, has an EE opportunity available for a Specialist: Monitoring & Arrear Management to be based in the East London area. This is a 20-month contract position.

Requirements:

  • Relevant NQF Level 7 or Advanced Diploma or Bachelor degree
  • 5 years experience in:
    • Corporate Banking, and
    • Intermediary/Client Portfolio Management, and
    • Client Account Portfolio Management, and
    • Business, Credit, Risk and Financial Analysis
  • Financial Policies and Procedures
  • Advanced Microsoft Office
  • Legislation and Regulations

KPAs:

  • Proactive Portfolio Monitoring Management
  • Proactive Arrears and Default Management
  • Drive and ensure adherence to the governance, risk & controls and management thereof in line with the Companys Risk & Compliance Framework
  • Manage Stakeholder Relationships

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position