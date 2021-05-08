Systems Engineer Specialist at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To commission and ensure the efficient running / operation of the data center infrastructure within Capitec Bank.

Experience

Minimum:

3+ years’ experience in System Administration

Ideal:

5+ years’ experience in System Administration

5+ years’ experience in Linux Server Operating Systems

1+ years’ experience in performance and capacity monitoring

1+ years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server

Qualifications (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or MCSA / MCSE / MCITP / MCP for current Microsoft supported versions

Certification in Linux Systems Administration

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in ITIL Foundation or Cloud Computing

Knowledge

Minimum:

Detailed knowledge of: Windows Server administration X86 Hardware architecture Virtualization administration

A sound understanding of: IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle) Business continuity IT Operations Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis Automation and scripting



Ideal:

A sound understanding of: Storage/SAN Advanced Networking Database management systems and software



Skills

Communications Skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Working with People

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

