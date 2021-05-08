Systems Engineer Specialist at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 8, 2021

Purpose Statement

To commission and ensure the efficient running / operation of the data center infrastructure within Capitec Bank.

Experience

Minimum:

  • 3+ years’ experience in System Administration

Ideal:

  • 5+ years’ experience in System Administration
  • 5+ years’ experience in Linux Server Operating Systems
  • 1+ years’ experience in performance and capacity monitoring
  • 1+ years’ experience in Microsoft SQL Server

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or MCSA / MCSE / MCITP / MCP for current Microsoft supported versions
  • Certification in Linux Systems Administration

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in ITIL Foundation or Cloud Computing

Knowledge

Minimum:

  • Detailed knowledge of:
    • Windows Server administration
    • X86 Hardware architecture
    • Virtualization administration
  • A sound understanding of:
    • IT systems development processes (SDLC lifecycle)
    • Business continuity
    • IT Operations
    • Data Centre infrastructure performance and capacity analysis
    • Automation and scripting

Ideal:

  • A sound understanding of:
    • Storage/SAN
    • Advanced Networking
    • Database management systems and software

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Working with People

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

