Our client, a leading South African retail implementation company, is currently on the lookout for a highly talented Applications Technician to join their installation department in Johannesburg.

Job Description

An explanation for this job specification and what is expected of the candidate:

Vinyl Application onto various surfaces such as windows, plinths, tabletops, etc.

Installation of product launch windows, in-store elements, fixtures, and fittings.

Studying visual guides, thorough planning, and prepping ahead of installations.

Interacting with customers in a professional, courteous manner and being prepared to offer solutions to problems.

Reporting to the project manager and admin staff as necessary to ensure jobs are planned and completed on time, to the required standards, and to ensure customer satisfaction.

Adhering to the approved application processes.

Taking personal responsibility for your own work and performing QC checks throughout the application process.

Taking personal responsibility for learning to operate new equipment and techniques.

Always maintaining a high personal standard.

Always adhering to the company’s driving policy when asked to drive a company vehicle.

Minimum Requirements

Excellent written and verbal bilingual communication skills.

Strong attention to detail and follow-through.

Ability to work independently and as a member of a team.

Solutions-oriented – have a can-do attitude and high energy.

Highly organized and efficient, with an ability to work towards and meet tight deadlines.

Must be flexible and willing to work after hours when required.

Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and leadership qualities with the ability to handle multiple tasks and set priorities.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.

Must be computer literate

Qualifications and Experience:

A candidate with a proven track record of success in their career.

Wallpaper and vinyl application experience is essential.

A minimum of 3 years in a similar or related role.

Retail installation/shopfitting/VM experience (advantageous).

