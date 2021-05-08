Technician

Our client, a leading South African retail implementation company, is currently on the lookout for a highly talented Applications Technician to join their installation department in Johannesburg.

Job Description

An explanation for this job specification and what is expected of the candidate:

  • Vinyl Application onto various surfaces such as windows, plinths, tabletops, etc.
  • Installation of product launch windows, in-store elements, fixtures, and fittings.
  • Studying visual guides, thorough planning, and prepping ahead of installations.
  • Interacting with customers in a professional, courteous manner and being prepared to offer solutions to problems.
  • Reporting to the project manager and admin staff as necessary to ensure jobs are planned and completed on time, to the required standards, and to ensure customer satisfaction.
  • Adhering to the approved application processes.
  • Taking personal responsibility for your own work and performing QC checks throughout the application process.
  • Taking personal responsibility for learning to operate new equipment and techniques.
  • Always maintaining a high personal standard.
  • Always adhering to the company’s driving policy when asked to drive a company vehicle.

Minimum Requirements

  • Excellent written and verbal bilingual communication skills.
  • Strong attention to detail and follow-through.
  • Ability to work independently and as a member of a team.
  • Solutions-oriented – have a can-do attitude and high energy.
  • Highly organized and efficient, with an ability to work towards and meet tight deadlines.
  • Must be flexible and willing to work after hours when required.
  • Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and leadership qualities with the ability to handle multiple tasks and set priorities.
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
  • Must be computer literate

Qualifications and Experience:

  • A candidate with a proven track record of success in their career.
  • Wallpaper and vinyl application experience is essential.
  • A minimum of 3 years in a similar or related role.
  • Retail installation/shopfitting/VM experience (advantageous).

Desired Skills:

  • Application technician
  • Technician
  • proven track record
  • vinyl application experience
  • Repairing
  • retail installation
  • shop fitting
  • VM

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Incentive Bonus
  • Performance Bonus

