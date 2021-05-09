Distributor Support

If your strength lies in providing business support and training to new and existing Distributors, and you meet the following criteria, we would like to hear from you:

Education & Experience:

Qualification:

B Com, or similar

Experience:

Proven track record in providing business support to Distributors in an industry such as direct selling, FMCG or retailing. Conduct ongoing business reviews, to include –

operational functions, financial procedures, transactions and functions, and limited IT support, in consultation with line manager and other technical experts in the Company;

monitor, analyze and facilitate Distributor compliance

monitor legislative compliance in the operations of Distributorships, and implement corrective measures where required.

monitor Distributor compliance to the terms and conditions of the Distributorship Agreement

Desired Skills:

Effective communicator with good interpersonal skills

Well developed computer skills (MS Office)

Attention to detail

Ability to work well in a fast and pressurized marketing and business environment

Deadline driven

About The Employer:

Our Client is a trusted and well respected Multinational in the FMCG sector, based in Sandton.

Learn more/Apply for this position