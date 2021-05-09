Distributor Support

If your strength lies in providing business support and training to new and existing Distributors, and you meet the following criteria, we would like to hear from you:
Education & Experience:
Qualification:
- B Com, or similar
Experience:
- Proven track record in providing business support to Distributors in an industry such as direct selling, FMCG or retailing. Conduct ongoing business reviews, to include –
- operational functions, financial procedures, transactions and functions, and limited IT support, in consultation with line manager and other technical experts in the Company;
- monitor, analyze and facilitate Distributor compliance
- monitor legislative compliance in the operations of Distributorships, and implement corrective measures where required.
- monitor Distributor compliance to the terms and conditions of the Distributorship Agreement
Desired Skills:
- Effective communicator with good interpersonal skills
- Well developed computer skills (MS Office)
- Attention to detail
- Ability to work well in a fast and pressurized marketing and business environment
- Deadline driven
About The Employer:
Our Client is a trusted and well respected Multinational in the FMCG sector, based in Sandton.