EDUCATION SPECIALIST: ENGINEERING GRAPHICS DESIGN

A stable and growing onsite & online tutoring center based in Pretoria is seeking the services of an individual who have a strong Geography background. The successful candidate must be a team player, have excellent communication skills and be able to work under pressure.
Requirements:
- Level 7 Diploma or Bachelors degree with a professional teaching qualification for Engineering Graphics and Design and Technology
- At least 2-3 years relevant experience
- Experience in teaching and knowledge of Engineering Graphics and Design & Technology curriculum
- Experience of assessment in fields of study
- Good understanding of the requirements of CAPS
- Insight into the application of the various cognitive levels
- Registered with the South African Council of Educators
- Fluent in Afrikaans & English.
- Computer Literate
Duties:
- Manage quality assurance of allocated subjects.
- Manage client queries and communication for relevant subjects including email, telephonic and other communication / interaction.
- Provide advice on possible improvements.
- Moderate assessment tasks in field of expertise and/or related allocated fields.
- Provide guidance to assessment coordinator regarding possible examiners/developers of assessments.
- Planning, preparing and facilitation of sessions to be presented at a Satellite Campus and Online Zoom lessons
- Innovate and suggest new teaching models that will address the future needs of education, such as increased independent learning and critical thinking.
