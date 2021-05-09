EDUCATION SPECIALIST: ENGINEERING GRAPHICS DESIGN

A stable and growing onsite & online tutoring center based in Pretoria is seeking the services of an individual who have a strong Geography background. The successful candidate must be a team player, have excellent communication skills and be able to work under pressure.

Requirements:

Level 7 Diploma or Bachelors degree with a professional teaching qualification for Engineering Graphics and Design and Technology

At least 2-3 years relevant experience

Experience in teaching and knowledge of Engineering Graphics and Design & Technology curriculum

Experience of assessment in fields of study

Good understanding of the requirements of CAPS

Insight into the application of the various cognitive levels

Registered with the South African Council of Educators

Fluent in Afrikaans & English.

Computer Literate

Duties:

Manage quality assurance of allocated subjects.

Manage client queries and communication for relevant subjects including email, telephonic and other communication / interaction.

Provide advice on possible improvements.

Moderate assessment tasks in field of expertise and/or related allocated fields.

Provide guidance to assessment coordinator regarding possible examiners/developers of assessments.

Planning, preparing and facilitation of sessions to be presented at a Satellite Campus and Online Zoom lessons

Innovate and suggest new teaching models that will address the future needs of education, such as increased independent learning and critical thinking.

Should you not receive a call from us in 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Learn more/Apply for this position