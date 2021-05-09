EDUCATION SPECIALIST: ENGINEERING GRAPHICS DESIGN

A stable and growing onsite & online tutoring center based in Pretoria is seeking the services of an individual who have a strong Geography background. The successful candidate must be a team player, have excellent communication skills and be able to work under pressure.

Requirements:

  • Level 7 Diploma or Bachelors degree with a professional teaching qualification for Engineering Graphics and Design and Technology
  • At least 2-3 years relevant experience
  • Experience in teaching and knowledge of Engineering Graphics and Design & Technology curriculum
  • Experience of assessment in fields of study
  • Good understanding of the requirements of CAPS
  • Insight into the application of the various cognitive levels
  • Registered with the South African Council of Educators
  • Fluent in Afrikaans & English.
  • Computer Literate

Duties:

  • Manage quality assurance of allocated subjects.
  • Manage client queries and communication for relevant subjects including email, telephonic and other communication / interaction.
  • Provide advice on possible improvements.
  • Moderate assessment tasks in field of expertise and/or related allocated fields.
  • Provide guidance to assessment coordinator regarding possible examiners/developers of assessments.
  • Planning, preparing and facilitation of sessions to be presented at a Satellite Campus and Online Zoom lessons
  • Innovate and suggest new teaching models that will address the future needs of education, such as increased independent learning and critical thinking.

