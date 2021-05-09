Financial Accountant required to join the dynamic Pretoria based team of a well-established healthcare provider.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- B Com Accounting / Equivalent
- 3+ years accounting experience, including dealing with VAT and Income Tax matters.
- Knowledge of Pastel
- Advanced proficiency on MS Excel i.e. formatting, sorting, basic maths, filter, lookup values, conditional values etc.
Duties will include but not be limited to
- Accurate monthly management accounts.
- Capturing all transactions for the month accurately and timeously.
- Maintaining the GL.
- Completion of monthly VAT returns.
- Fixed Asset Register in collaboration with Procurement Manager.
- Monthly balance sheet reconciliations.
Desired Skills:
