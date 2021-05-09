Financial Accountant

Financial Accountant required to join the dynamic Pretoria based team of a well-established healthcare provider.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

B Com Accounting / Equivalent

3+ years accounting experience, including dealing with VAT and Income Tax matters.

Knowledge of Pastel

Advanced proficiency on MS Excel i.e. formatting, sorting, basic maths, filter, lookup values, conditional values etc.

Duties will include but not be limited to

Accurate monthly management accounts.

Capturing all transactions for the month accurately and timeously.

Maintaining the GL.

Completion of monthly VAT returns.

Fixed Asset Register in collaboration with Procurement Manager.

Monthly balance sheet reconciliations.

