Financial Accountant

May 9, 2021

Financial Accountant required to join the dynamic Pretoria based team of a well-established healthcare provider.

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • B Com Accounting / Equivalent
  • 3+ years accounting experience, including dealing with VAT and Income Tax matters.
  • Knowledge of Pastel
  • Advanced proficiency on MS Excel i.e. formatting, sorting, basic maths, filter, lookup values, conditional values etc.

Duties will include but not be limited to

  • Accurate monthly management accounts.
  • Capturing all transactions for the month accurately and timeously.
  • Maintaining the GL.
  • Completion of monthly VAT returns.
  • Fixed Asset Register in collaboration with Procurement Manager.
  • Monthly balance sheet reconciliations.

Desired Skills:

  • accounting
  • vat
  • tax
  • balance sheet
  • management accounts

