General Manager – Production

Reporting to the Executive Management team, the successful candidate will manage all Production departments and resources to achieve daily, weekly and monthly production plans.

The ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:

BSc Engineering – Production/Industrial/Automotive, or equivalent

Post-Graduate Certification in 6 Sigma, Lean, TPS

5 – 10 years’ experience in a managerial role

Desired Skills:

Technical competence and knowledge

Good communication and presentation skills

People leadership skills

Production Management skills

About The Employer:

Our Client, based in the proximity of Durban, is a large and respected Tool and Engineering Company servicing the Automotive Industry.

