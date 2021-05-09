General Manager – Production

Reporting to the Executive Management team, the successful candidate will manage all Production departments and resources to achieve daily, weekly and monthly production plans.
The ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:
- BSc Engineering – Production/Industrial/Automotive, or equivalent
- Post-Graduate Certification in 6 Sigma, Lean, TPS
- 5 – 10 years’ experience in a managerial role
Desired Skills:
- Technical competence and knowledge
- Good communication and presentation skills
- People leadership skills
- Production Management skills
About The Employer:
Our Client, based in the proximity of Durban, is a large and respected Tool and Engineering Company servicing the Automotive Industry.