Junior Account Manager

The main purpose of the job is to grow and maintain the customer base related to specific portfolios, and to ensure that good customer relationships are established.
The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:
Qualifications:
- Minimum Grade 12
- Degree or Diploma advantageous
Experience:
- Strong account management background in any related field would be an advantage.
- Minimum of two years’ experience.
Other:
- Valid code 8 driver’s license.
Desired Skills:
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Good MS Office skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Team player
About The Employer:
Our Client is a large service-orientated organisation providing cleaning equipment, cleaning consumables, deep cleaning and pest control to a wide spectrum of industries throughout South Africa