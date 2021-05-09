Junior Account Manager

The main purpose of the job is to grow and maintain the customer base related to specific portfolios, and to ensure that good customer relationships are established.

The successful candidate should meet the following requirements:

Qualifications:

Minimum Grade 12

Degree or Diploma advantageous

Experience:

Strong account management background in any related field would be an advantage.

Minimum of two years’ experience.

Other:

Valid code 8 driver’s license.

Desired Skills:

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Good MS Office skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Team player

About The Employer:

Our Client is a large service-orientated organisation providing cleaning equipment, cleaning consumables, deep cleaning and pest control to a wide spectrum of industries throughout South Africa

