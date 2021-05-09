Night Shift Manager

A key deliverable of this role is to oversee all operational departments and resources to achieve night shift production and delivery plans.
The ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:
- B Tech : Engineering (Production / Industrial / Automotive), or equivalent
- 5 – 10 years’ experience in a Shift Management role, preferably within the Automotive Manufacturing industry.
- Good knowledge of OSH Act
- Operations Management experience
Desired Skills:
- Technically competent
- People leadership skills
- Excellent communication skills
- Presentation skills
About The Employer:
Our Client is a large and respected Tool and Engineering Company servicing the Automotive Industry.