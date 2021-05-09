Night Shift Manager

A key deliverable of this role is to oversee all operational departments and resources to achieve night shift production and delivery plans.

The ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:

B Tech : Engineering (Production / Industrial / Automotive), or equivalent

5 – 10 years’ experience in a Shift Management role, preferably within the Automotive Manufacturing industry.

Good knowledge of OSH Act

Operations Management experience

Desired Skills:

Technically competent

People leadership skills

Excellent communication skills

Presentation skills

About The Employer:

Our Client is a large and respected Tool and Engineering Company servicing the Automotive Industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position