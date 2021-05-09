Plant Engineer

The Plant Engineer will be expected to achieve and maintain world class Plant and Equipment in support of the daily production plan.

The ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:

B Tech : Engineering Degree, or equivalent

A GCC would be a distinct advantage

5 – 10 years’ experience in a management role

Desired Skills:

Technical knowledge and competence

High level of analytical ability

Project Management skills

Good communication skills

Presentation skills

About The Employer:

Our Client is a large and respected Tool and Engineering Company servicing the Automotive Industry.

Learn more/Apply for this position