The Plant Engineer will be expected to achieve and maintain world class Plant and Equipment in support of the daily production plan.
The ideal candidate should meet the following criteria:
- B Tech : Engineering Degree, or equivalent
- A GCC would be a distinct advantage
- 5 – 10 years’ experience in a management role
Desired Skills:
- Technical knowledge and competence
- High level of analytical ability
- Project Management skills
- Good communication skills
- Presentation skills
About The Employer:
Our Client is a large and respected Tool and Engineering Company servicing the Automotive Industry.