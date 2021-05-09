RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT ( Temp position ) at Secondments Pty ( Ltd)

RECRUITMENT CONSULTANT ( Temp position )
- Purpose of the job: To respond adequately to the client’s recruitment needs and requirements by matching candidates to jobs that are vacant within client companies.
- Main Responsibilities
- Key Performance Areas (KPA)
- Recruitment
- Administration
- Responsibilities
- Consistently meet deadlines in responding to client recruitment needs;- Draft job adverts prior to advertising positions;- Advertise positions on available job portals;- Conduct response handling upholding company standards and service levels;- Source candidates from available databases to match candidates to vacant jobs;- Conduct telephonic interviews to qualify candidates for available positions;- Schedule and facilitate interviews;- Conduct background reference checks (previous employer, ID, Qualifications, criminal, credit etc,)- Continuously build talent database by screening candidates against anticipated client requirements;- Compile a shortlist for submission to clients;- Send regret letters to candidates;- Provide input to recruitment processes to ensure up to date and improved service offering to our clients.
- Compile contracts of employment accurately- Prepare and submit onboarding packs to new hires- Ensure all employment documents is signed off and submitted to Payroll office for processing- Prepare and submit report on weekly basis- Respond to all client queries timeously
- Job Requirements
Desired Skills:
- Recruitment
- Recruiter
- Interviewing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
About The Employer:
Secondments, contract position for 6 months based in Rivonia
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Negotiable