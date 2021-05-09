Senior C# Developer at Osiris Trading

We have an opportunity for a C# Developer who has experience in developing multi- tier user-friendly applications that communicate via services/ APIs to various data sources.

The successful candidate will be responsible for new development and maintenance on multi-tier business applications using best-practice design patterns.

Develop modern, high performing and reliable software using the latest development methodologies and frameworks while adhering to best practices.

Make use of Test and Behavior Driven Development (TDD/BDD) to ensure quality software.

Collaborate with Stakeholders and Agile Teams in developing, testing and deploying system components.

Research new technologies and be able to apply them onto new or existing systems.

Analyze and resolve production issues where required.

Monitor systems performance and ensure all SLA’s are adhered to.

Provide sufficient documentation and Unit testing on all code.

Design and maintain databases for applications.

Maintain current, legacy and develop new systems.

Provide technical expertise to your squad along with having knowledge sharing sessions with members of your squad and peers.

Participate in your teams’ morning standup meeting to ensure transparency

REQUIREMENTS:

6+ years’ experience in Microsoft .NET Framework development with C#

2+ years’ experience in Microsoft .NET Core development with C#

3+ years’ experience in designing and maintain application databases using T-SQL.

Solid knowledge of SOA and OO principles, design patterns and component-oriented design

Experience working in an Agile environment with a multi-functional squad

ADVANTAGEOUS:

WCF (clients and services).

GRPC

JavaScript

Angular

ORM Experience (Dapper, EF Core, EF)

DevExpress

Blazor

Non-relational Databases

Desired Skills:

.Net Core

.Net 4.6

REST

API

MVC

MVVM

MS SQL

T-SQL

CI/CD

XAML

Source Control

Message Broker Technologies

OO

SOA

TDD/BDD

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

About The Employer:

The code is with us. With each new day comes an opportunity to expand on the knowledge of our craft: staying with the current and keeping on-trend is second nature to our developers and creatives. We’re ever-curious creatures who dive deep to get the best results, relishing the chance to try out new and exciting things.

Besides our very own mini penalty shootout, putting green and cricket pitch smack bang in the middle of our office, we have a very special canteen area where we enjoy company-subsidised meals, barista-crafted coffee and FIFA console gaming, foosball and special themed employee get-togethers. Employee wellness, balance and motivation go hand-in-hand with our work hard ethos making Osiris a place like no other!

Driven by the thrill of Sports, we are home to a community of talented and innovative teams. We share the thrill of the industry we are in, operating as fans with consumers in every game and fueling the conversation – no matter how big or small this week’s match line-up looks.

The sporting world is pure magic where anything can happen so when it comes to bringing consumers the best entertainment, we believe anything and everything is possible and we will make it happen!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Performance Bonus

Flexitime

Study Assistance

Subsidised Meals

Parking

Learn more/Apply for this position