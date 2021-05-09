Senior Rust Developer

Our International Cryptocurrency client based in Woodmead is looking for a seasoned backend engineer to build out the millions of incredible features we have planned ,

Responsibilities:

As a Senior Rust Developer, you will build and maintain our API functionality, allowing it to scale to serve millions of users daily.

You will contribute to and maintain our highly performant API stack, written in 100% Rust and supported by a PostgreSQL DB stack

Develop and maintain the Vat Rust API and related backend tools.

Perform code reviews,

Identify, prioritise and execute tasks in the software development life cycle.

Enjoy communicating and engaging with teammates, as well as with the broader community, in written form.

Take advantage of, and actively use, both long-form communications tools (eg. GitHub issues) as well as instant messaging tools (eg. IRC, MatterMost, Wire), as a natural part of the project’s development.

Be responsible for designing and scoping development tasks.

Develop elements of the overall protocol software solution.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.

Document development phases and monitor systems.

Qualification and Experience:

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics from a recognized university is preferred

8+ years experience as a software engineer.

4+ years experience in building highly trafficked backends and APls.

4+ years experience with PostgresSQL.

Solid programming experience in Rust, or a willingness to learn it quickly.

Experience in CircleCI, Github Actions and other Cl/CD pipelines.

Experience contributing to open-source projects is a major advantage.

Solid understanding of security protocol stacks and crypto libraries and functions. You know enough about cryptography to understand the difference between key signing, hashing, and encryption

You thrive on learning new technologies, don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions and adapt easily to meet the needs of massive growth and rapidly evolving environment.

You have exceptional written and verbal communication skills.

You are a quick learner and want to work in demanding, fast-paced environment.

Benefits:

Competitive compensation

A lot of ownership of a high-profile consumer platform

Create things that will be used by many people.

Fully remote – work from (almost) anywhere.

Cool tech.

An opportunity to earn equity in a rapidly growing company.

Employee discounts on highly desirable digital goods

email:[Email Address Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position