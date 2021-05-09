Senior Rust Developer

May 9, 2021

Our International Cryptocurrency client based in Woodmead is looking for a seasoned backend engineer to build out the millions of incredible features we have planned ,

Responsibilities:

  • As a Senior Rust Developer, you will build and maintain our API functionality, allowing it to scale to serve millions of users daily.
  • You will contribute to and maintain our highly performant API stack, written in 100% Rust and supported by a PostgreSQL DB stack
  • Develop and maintain the Vat Rust API and related backend tools.
  • Perform code reviews,
  • Identify, prioritise and execute tasks in the software development life cycle.
  • Enjoy communicating and engaging with teammates, as well as with the broader community, in written form.
  • Take advantage of, and actively use, both long-form communications tools (eg. GitHub issues) as well as instant messaging tools (eg. IRC, MatterMost, Wire), as a natural part of the project’s development.
  • Be responsible for designing and scoping development tasks.
  • Develop elements of the overall protocol software solution.
  • Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.
  • Document development phases and monitor systems.
Qualification and Experience:

Degree in Computer Science, Engineering or Mathematics from a recognized university is preferred

  • 8+ years experience as a software engineer.
  • 4+ years experience in building highly trafficked backends and APls.
  • 4+ years experience with PostgresSQL.
  • Solid programming experience in Rust, or a willingness to learn it quickly.
  • Experience in CircleCI, Github Actions and other Cl/CD pipelines.
  • Experience contributing to open-source projects is a major advantage.
  • Solid understanding of security protocol stacks and crypto libraries and functions. You know enough about cryptography to understand the difference between key signing, hashing, and encryption
  • You thrive on learning new technologies, don’t believe in one-size-fits-all solutions and adapt easily to meet the needs of massive growth and rapidly evolving environment.
  • You have exceptional written and verbal communication skills.
  • You are a quick learner and want to work in demanding, fast-paced environment.

Benefits:

  • Competitive compensation
  • A lot of ownership of a high-profile consumer platform
  • Create things that will be used by many people.
  • Fully remote – work from (almost) anywhere.
  • Cool tech.
  • An opportunity to earn equity in a rapidly growing company.
  • Employee discounts on highly desirable digital goods

email:[Email Address Removed]

