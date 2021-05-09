Tender Administrator

The successful candidate will be required to co-ordinate, compile and track tender submissions, and ensure that the bid documentation has been completed accurately, and is delivered on time.

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

Grade 12

Tertiary qualification

5 – 7 years’ experience

Desired Skills:

Good knowledge of MS Office

Ability to work under pressure

Strong attention to detail

Good commuication skills

Deadline driven

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client is a large and well established company operating in the Security sector

Learn more/Apply for this position