Tender Administrator

The successful candidate will be required to co-ordinate, compile and track tender submissions, and ensure that the bid documentation has been completed accurately, and is delivered on time.
The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:
- Grade 12
- Tertiary qualification
- 5 – 7 years’ experience
Desired Skills:
- Good knowledge of MS Office
- Ability to work under pressure
- Strong attention to detail
- Good commuication skills
- Deadline driven
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Our client is a large and well established company operating in the Security sector