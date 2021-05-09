Tender Administrator

May 9, 2021

The successful candidate will be required to co-ordinate, compile and track tender submissions, and ensure that the bid documentation has been completed accurately, and is delivered on time.

The ideal candidate should meet the following requirements:

  • Grade 12
  • Tertiary qualification
  • 5 – 7 years’ experience

Desired Skills:

  • Good knowledge of MS Office
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Good commuication skills
  • Deadline driven

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Our client is a large and well established company operating in the Security sector

Learn more/Apply for this position