KEY ACCOUNTS CONSULTANT

Our client a leader in their field currently seeks a hungry Key Account Consultant.

Implement and maintain customer service delivery and value chain. Persons with experience in Timber and or Construction is highly desirable. 5+ years experience and a stable record are pivotal.

Grow the existing client base, excellent communication skills, and weekly reports to management could secure.

Employer & Job Benefits:

M A PROV FUND

