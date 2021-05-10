Accountant

My client, manufacturing division of a listed group, is looking for a strong, vivacious and robust individual in the role as Accountant. Minimum BCom degree. Must have solid 5 years’ experience in an Accounting role. Must have excellent management of people performance experience. Will work hand-in-hand with Group Financial Manager. Experience in a manufacturing environment will be of advantage. Must be willing to work in a fast and demanding work environment. Must be willing to go the extra mile in getting the job done. Must be success driven and career orientated.

THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE SHOULD BE WILLING AND ABLE TO WORK EVERY 2ND SATURDAY, HAVE “CAN DO” ATTITUDE, AND PROVEN WORKING EXPERIENCE IN A MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

Check and approve local creditor recons and follow up on reconciling items

Responsible for part of month-end journals

General Ledger recons

Part of quarterly and annual Financial Reporting, working closely with the auditors and restof finance team

Open Purchase orders and GRIR Accounts

Monthly SAP reports

Training and bursaries

Download of tax sensitive accounts

Manual invoices

Sundry debtors

KEY STRENGTHS / ABILITIES

Able to work autonomously as well as part of a team

Must be energetic, active and a go-getter

Adaptive and creative to meet deadlines

High level of attention to detail

Strong work ethic

Exceptional communication skills

Exceptionally good conflict management skills and experience

Must have multiple business unit experience

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE

SAP experience will be advantage

BCom Degree (minimum)

5 – 6 years’ solid experience in an Accountant role

Own transport

IF YOU ARE NOT CONTACTED WITHIN 14 TO 21 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THIS ADVERT, PLEASE CONSIDER YOUR APPLICATION UNSUCCESSFUL

Desired Skills:

B Comm

SAP

purchase orders

GL Recons

Manufacturing

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Employer & Job Benefits:

med aid

Provident Fund

13th Cheque

profit sharing

