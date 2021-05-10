My client, manufacturing division of a listed group, is looking for a strong, vivacious and robust individual in the role as Accountant. Minimum BCom degree. Must have solid 5 years’ experience in an Accounting role. Must have excellent management of people performance experience. Will work hand-in-hand with Group Financial Manager. Experience in a manufacturing environment will be of advantage. Must be willing to work in a fast and demanding work environment. Must be willing to go the extra mile in getting the job done. Must be success driven and career orientated.
THE SUCCESSFUL CANDIDATE SHOULD BE WILLING AND ABLE TO WORK EVERY 2ND SATURDAY, HAVE “CAN DO” ATTITUDE, AND PROVEN WORKING EXPERIENCE IN A MANUFACTURING INDUSTRY
KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Check and approve local creditor recons and follow up on reconciling items
- Responsible for part of month-end journals
- General Ledger recons
- Part of quarterly and annual Financial Reporting, working closely with the auditors and restof finance team
- Open Purchase orders and GRIR Accounts
- Monthly SAP reports
- Training and bursaries
- Download of tax sensitive accounts
- Manual invoices
- Sundry debtors
KEY STRENGTHS / ABILITIES
- Able to work autonomously as well as part of a team
- Must be energetic, active and a go-getter
- Adaptive and creative to meet deadlines
- High level of attention to detail
- Strong work ethic
- Exceptional communication skills
- Exceptionally good conflict management skills and experience
- Must have multiple business unit experience
MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- SAP experience will be advantage
- BCom Degree (minimum)
- 5 – 6 years’ solid experience in an Accountant role
- Own transport
IF YOU ARE NOT CONTACTED WITHIN 14 TO 21 DAYS FROM THE DATE OF THIS ADVERT, PLEASE CONSIDER YOUR APPLICATION UNSUCCESSFUL
Desired Skills:
- B Comm
- SAP
- purchase orders
- GL Recons
- Manufacturing
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- med aid
- Provident Fund
- 13th Cheque
- profit sharing