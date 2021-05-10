Administrator: Meter Management

We have an Administrator: Meter Management vacancy at one of our clients in a property management industry in Pretoria. R25k – R30k p.m.

Job Purpose:

To provide assistance and administrative support to the department.

Qualifications & Experience:

Matric qualification required.

Administration course or related qualification preferred.

Drivers license (Own vehicle)

Job specification:

The main tasks and responsibilities associated with the position are listed below. This is not an exhaustive list of tasks and responsibilities and any other tasks and/or responsibilities that could be reasonably expected for the position may be required.

Key Performance Areas (KPAs) –

Provide assistance and administrative support to the department –

Attend to all water queries logged.

Replacement of faulty water meters.

Job scheduling for Site Inspector.

Ordering of hardware.

Arranging access for Site Inspections.

Providing support to contractors and site inspector.

Regular site visits on large projects.

Quality control on work done on site.

Attend to all new metering requests.

Monthly reporting on jobs logged.

Attend to all water queries reported.

Receiving of Quotes, Invoices and Reports from Contractors.

Provide regular feedback on jobs logged to Property management.

Update MDA with feedback and progress of jobs logged.

Prioritise Jobs according to potential losses or losses incurred.

Review Job Cards received and propose recommendations.

Provide solutions for water losses or unaccounted water usage.

Review quoted costs vs. invoice costs

Attend to all customer queries.

Facilitate testing of meters when queried.

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

Please note AJ Personnel is responsible for the recruitment process.

Our client may expire jobs at their own discretion.

AJ PERSONNEL will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

If you have not received a response within two (2) weeks from applying, your application was most likely unsuccessful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid and Provident Fund

