Associate Analyst at Candidate Connect

Opportunity to work within a highly successful and experienced investment team.

The associate analyst will work alongside a senior analyst/portfolio manager and be involved in all aspects the investment research process.

Duties and responsibilities

The associates key duties will be to assist in sourcing, filtering, and analysing information in order to calculate the fair value of listed equities (local and global). Effective communication (written and oral) to the senior analyst and the team will be a crucial requirement. The associate will be responsible for:

updating and building financial models

forecasting company earnings and cashflow

sourcing and analysing industry information

assisting with the writing of detailed stock research reports

effectively communicating completed work through succinctly written reports and presentations.

Requirements

Honours-level degree in commerce, or sciences (if accompanied by evidence of competence in financial accounting equivalent to CFA level 2).

Strong academic results from a reputable university with a quantitative focus.

Progress towards achieving a CFA qualification is strongly advantageous.

Work experience (<3 years) should be indicative of an excellent work ethic and above-average performance in prior roles.

About The Employer:

Well-rated investment team, mid-size asset manager, in Cape Town.

Learn more/Apply for this position