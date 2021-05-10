Car Sales Executive

Our Client, a well-known Dealership Group has a vacancy for a live-wire, Lady Sales Professional.
The ideal candidate will have –
a proven record with at least 3 years successful sales experience in the Auto industry.
Used car sales experience will be an advantage
self-discipline & initiative & be able to get on with your work without constant supervision
a genuine passion for cars & the Auto industry
be a goal focused individual with the ability to work under pressure
a record of 6+ units per month, every month – payslips to prove it please
Good CSI rating
NB please note that this is a position open for a Lady
In return, the company offers an above average package & the opportunity to forge a career.
Interested?
If you have the experience & the credentials, please mail a comprehensive CV, recent photo, copy of your valid & current driver’s licence & 3 written references to [Email Address Removed]
please QUOTE: AUTO/KZN
Desired Skills:
