Claims Manager

Responsibilities:

Take appropriate action to minimise cancellations

Ensure retention targets are met

Ensure appropriate minimisation of claims and claims expenses

Ensure and contribute to minimisation of general expenses

Ensure that all stakeholder (e.g. insurer, account executive, client) communication is accurate, timeous, professional and relevant

Build and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with internal and external stakeholders

Ensure and contribute to achieving own and company required client satisfaction targets

Manage claim process end to end

Process and ensure all claims and recoveries are processed within the required parameters

Ensure effective complaint resolution within the required time lines

Ensure service level agreements are met

Follow and ensure adherence to claims settlement processes

Follow and ensure adherence to underwriting processes for cancellations

Ensure adherence to company mandates

Manage the compilation and distribution of reports as required

Utilise reports to action interventions and improvements

Take responsibility to ensure payments by from insurer to broker and broker to client are timely and complete

Inform and advise underwriters regarding underwriting risks posed to claims

Approve valid and complete mandated claims for payment

Execute regular quality assurance reviews to ensure compliancy as per the claims methodology

Requirements:

A minimum of 8 years experience in short term insurance claims (personal lines, commercial and corporate)

A minimum of 5 years experience in a similar role

RE5

FAIS Compliant

Please note only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position