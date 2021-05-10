Client Care Consultant Pretoria East – Reference: 20721

Take on a challenge. Join a successful well established retail group.

Requirements:

To uphold the brand and the perception of the brand in the market by ensuring a consistent high- quality customer experience

Ensure all operational protocols are adhered to at all times

Identifying opportunities to improve the service process and customer experience

Handle challenging customers in a highly pressurized environment

Ensure SLA, ring time and abandoned rate within agreed norms

Capturing all customer interactions whether from email or telephonic on the CRM system .

Experience:

2-3 years previous experience in a Call Centre environment in sales or on-line support

Matric/ Diploma

Understanding of contact centre environment and technology

Preferably have a similar background such as or photography in general.

Package & Remuneration

Total cost to Company remuneration package of R7,000.00 per month

Working Hours

Monday to Friday: 9H00 – 18H00

Alternate Saturdays: 9H00 – 14H00

Desired Skills:

Call Centre

