Client Care Consultant Pretoria East – Reference: 20721

May 10, 2021

Take on a challenge. Join a successful well established retail group.

Requirements:
To uphold the brand and the perception of the brand in the market by ensuring a consistent high- quality customer experience
Ensure all operational protocols are adhered to at all times
Identifying opportunities to improve the service process and customer experience
Handle challenging customers in a highly pressurized environment
Ensure SLA, ring time and abandoned rate within agreed norms
Capturing all customer interactions whether from email or telephonic on the CRM system .

Experience:
2-3 years previous experience in a Call Centre environment in sales or on-line support
Matric/ Diploma
Understanding of contact centre environment and technology
Preferably have a similar background such as or photography in general.

Package & Remuneration
Total cost to Company remuneration package of R7,000.00 per month

Working Hours
Monday to Friday: 9H00 – 18H00
Alternate Saturdays: 9H00 – 14H00

Desired Skills:

  • Call Centre

