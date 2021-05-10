Cloud Network Architect at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Cloud Network Architect
to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational
Min years experience:
- 10+ years’ experience in computer business
- Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures based and Unix/Linux OS
- Network Specialist Qualifications
Generic Techncial/Functional skills required:
Knowledge of IT architectures
A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions
Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required
Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department
Specific Technical/functional skills required
- LAN / WLAN / WAN qualifications
- Network Security
- AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional
- CCNP Cloud (Cisco)
- CCSP – Certified Cloud Security Professional
- Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert
Tasks and responsibilities:
Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level
Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture
Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques
Supports the product owner with options regarding future decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)
Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap
Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists
Desired Skills:
- CCNP cloud
- CCSP
- solid knowledge of IT architecture
- Enterprise IT middleware solutions
- Network Security