Cloud Network Architect at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Cloud Network Architect

to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational

Min years experience:

10+ years’ experience in computer business

Extensive experience in IT middleware architectures based and Unix/Linux OS

Network Specialist Qualifications

Generic Techncial/Functional skills required:

Knowledge of IT architectures

A sound knowledge of IT security requirements for enterprise IT middleware solutions

Ability to prepare ISO compliant documents, if required

Ability to perform all tasks in a 100 % agile manner according to the agile guidelines agreed by the department

Specific Technical/functional skills required

LAN / WLAN / WAN qualifications

Network Security

AWS Certified Solutions Architect – Professional

CCNP Cloud (Cisco)

CCSP – Certified Cloud Security Professional

Microsoft Certified: Azure Solutions Architect Expert

Tasks and responsibilities:

Designs and builds IT solutions as well as hardware and infrastructure at enterprise level

Completes the specification, product selection and design of hardware / infrastructure components to implement a technology architecture

Identifies and evaluates new and emerging technologies and ICT methods and techniques

Supports the product owner with options regarding future decisions based on knowledge of changing customer demands, technical features and conducted technical tests (proof of concepts)

Supports the product owner to shape the product roadmap

Provides education operations in areas where no formal program exists

Desired Skills:

CCNP cloud

CCSP

solid knowledge of IT architecture

Enterprise IT middleware solutions

Network Security

