Conveyancing Attorney & PRO

You would be expected to work comfortably under pressure with targets to meet in a fast-paced environment while delivering exceptional quality work.

Job description:

Seeing clients to sign documents (e.g ensure that all FICA provided by the client is accurate and acceptable in terms of the minimum FICA Act & Bank SLA requirements)

Have a great relationship with the Secretaries (e.g. meet with Transfer Secretaries before seeing the clients to discuss the file and any problematic cases)

Ensure that all appointments have been attended to on time

Attend to all clients complaints and queries immediately

Keep the Directors informed via email or personally once resolved

Generate leads and business- must be able to build their own client base over time

Building relations with potential clients meet and greet

The Candidate must have good problem-solving skills, communication skills and must have had previous experience in the handling of Clients and Client Services; and

The Candidate must be driven and result orientated

Have a good understanding of the internal and external processes

Minimum Requirements:

LLB;

Min. 5 years experience as an admitted attorney

