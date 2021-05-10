COO Biomedical devices

Biomedical technology COO

The COO role is a key member of the senior management team, reporting only to the Chief Executive Officer (CEO). The COO is expected to lead and manage daily company operations and provide the CEO with the information necessary for optimising strategic technology development and fundraising activities.

Our COO will have knowledge and experience in medtech research, development and preparing products for production and market readiness.

Your mandate includes:

Oversee daily operations of the company and the work of executives (Biomedical engineering, research and development, finance, Intellectual property, budgeting, fund raising, Clinical trials, Marketing, Finance etc.)

Design and implement business strategies, plans and procedures.

Assist CEO in fundraising ventures

Establish production KPIs and conduct quality assessments

Participate in expansion activities (investments, acquisitions, corporate alliances etc.)

Manage relationships with partners/vendors

Establish policies that promote company culture and vision

Required:

Bachelor’s degree in a scientific or engineering field is required. A Master’s degree or MBA would be a plus.

Proven experience as Chief Operating Office or relevant senior management role in the medtech or biotech space

Understanding of diverse business functions such as engineering, quality assurance, finance, pre-clinical and clinical device testing, intellectual property law, fund raising, production management and route to market strategising.

Demonstrable competency in strategic planning and business development

Working knowledge of data analysis and performance/operation metrics

Outstanding organizational and leadership abilities

Excellent interpersonal and public speaking skills

Aptitude in decision-making and problem-solving

Kindly note:

Only candidates who come from the Medtech, Biotech or related industries and fit the requirements will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

medtech

opthalamology

pharmacology

biotech

biomedical engineering

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Masters

About The Employer:

Medical technology company pioneering a new class of ocular implants. designed to treat glaucoma, the leading cause of irreversible blindness worldwide. The company has received multiple scientific grants and awards both locally and internationally. We are currently undergoing a period of growth and expansion following our latest round of fund raising. Exceptional passion and culture underpin this group.

Learn more/Apply for this position