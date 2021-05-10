Creative Brand Manager at Ntice Search

This role is for a client of ours, an established direct selling company, and they are looking for a passionate Creative Brand Manager to lead and empower the creative team in the designing and production of their visual and communication materials, whilst ensuring the brand integrity and strategy speaks to their purpose and quality products.Duties

Responsible for the effectiveness, output, and quality of the day-to-day deliverables from the creative team

Responsible to create and improve the catalogue for an ultimate and quality customer shopping experience.

Overseeing communication channels from a visual perspective: working across the catalogue, print, email and social campaigns, website, etc.

Upskilling, guiding, coaching, mentoring, and encouraging the creative team to foster a positive work environment and maximum productivity.

Shoulder the responsibility of the quality and completion of all work projects assigned to members of the creative team.

Ensure designs and content reflect consistently and positively the brand image and corporate identity.

Formulate design and communication solutions that supports and shapes our brand strategy.

Collaborate with internal stakeholders to ensure a mutual understanding of the strategic brand direction, consumer requirements and reflective of current industry best practices.

Serve as a liaison between the Brand merchandise and Creative team.

Printer Liaison

Art Direction: including photography and video.

Stay up-to-date and monitor current industry developments and tools.

Market research analysis including customer, competitor and target market research as well as identifying gaps and making recommendations.

Campaign strategy, implementation, and monitoring

Ensuring compliance of regulatory guidelines and liaising with legal to ensure all creative initiatives meet the company brand and regulatory guidelines.

Requirements

Marketing Degree or similar qualification

5-8 or more years’ experience in leading creative work and overseeing creative teams.

Experience in Consumer Goods Sector

Catalogue and layout experience

In-depth knowledge and experience of corporate identity, brand development, positioning, and multichannel marketing models; In-depth knowledge of graphic design, styles, layout techniques, copy and online practices.

Hands-on experience (proficient) with design and editing software, including Photoshop, In-design, and Illustrator.

Printer liaison experience

Portfolio of completed design projects to be attached.

