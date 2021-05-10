Looking for a vibrant, energetic, go-getter with industry specific experience (ISP/Telco Industry)
Must have:
At least 3 – 5 years experience as a fully functional Creditors Clerk with at least 1 year within Voice and Data (ISP) solutions environment
Fully computer literate with experience on SAP or equivalent financial system
Excellent organisational and administrative skills
Excellent supplier relation and communication skills
Ability to work under pressure
Ability to cope in a high pressure fast paced environment
Responsibilities
Capturing of invoices and matching to goods receipts
Checking for and investigating any variances
Telco Analysis
Monthly creditor reconciliations
Resolve Supplier queries
Have a good understanding of accruals
Investigating and clearing older queries on accounts
Prepare paperwork for creditors and ad-hoc payments
General ad-hoc finance tasks and any other reasonable ad-hoc tasks