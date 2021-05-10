Creditors Clerk

Looking for a vibrant, energetic, go-getter with industry specific experience (ISP/Telco Industry)

Must have:

At least 3 – 5 years experience as a fully functional Creditors Clerk with at least 1 year within Voice and Data (ISP) solutions environment

Fully computer literate with experience on SAP or equivalent financial system

Excellent organisational and administrative skills

Excellent supplier relation and communication skills

Ability to work under pressure

Ability to cope in a high pressure fast paced environment

Responsibilities

Capturing of invoices and matching to goods receipts

Checking for and investigating any variances

Telco Analysis

Monthly creditor reconciliations

Resolve Supplier queries

Have a good understanding of accruals

Investigating and clearing older queries on accounts

Prepare paperwork for creditors and ad-hoc payments

General ad-hoc finance tasks and any other reasonable ad-hoc tasks

Learn more/Apply for this position