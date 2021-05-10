Creditors Clerk Pretoria – Reference 20592 (One Year Fixed Contract)

Join a dynamic financial team at a well-established national concern!

Duties:

Ensure that payment requisitions are properly authorized

Check whether information supplied on the invoice is accurate, for example:

Whether VAT is applicable and whether it is a valid tax invoice

Correct VAT is calculated and that the totals of the invoice is correct.

Ensure that payments are captured to correct supplier, for the correct amount and coded to the correct transaction code.

Ensure that the batches / are accurately captured (documents agree to audit trial) before handing over for checking, posting and approval for payment.

Ensure that cheques for Posted Cheque Request Payments are printed, signed off and send to the bank timely.

Ensure that remittance advises are send timeously both internal and external suppliers.

Check that supplier statements are received and request if not received.

Ensure that outstanding invoices on supplier statements are requested.

Perform all supplier reconciliations after obtaining all outstanding documents and submit for checking.

Ensure that all payment documentation are correctly coded and sent to be filed.

Requirements:

Matric

Minimum of 2-3 years full function Creditors and Bookkeeping experience:

Bookkeeping / Accounting Diploma or Equivalent required

MS Office skills:

MDA accounting experience preferred.

Understand age analysis of accounts and understand general ledger structures

Good reconciliation skills

Interested?

Kindly apply online!

Should you not receive feedback in 7 days of your application, please assume the application was not successful.

Desired Skills:

Creditors Clerk

Creditors

Learn more/Apply for this position