Creditors Clerk Pretoria – Reference 20592 (One Year Fixed Contract)

May 10, 2021

Join a dynamic financial team at a well-established national concern!

Duties:

  • Ensure that payment requisitions are properly authorized
  • Check whether information supplied on the invoice is accurate, for example:
  • Whether VAT is applicable and whether it is a valid tax invoice
  • Correct VAT is calculated and that the totals of the invoice is correct.
  • Ensure that payments are captured to correct supplier, for the correct amount and coded to the correct transaction code.
  • Ensure that the batches / are accurately captured (documents agree to audit trial) before handing over for checking, posting and approval for payment.
  • Ensure that cheques for Posted Cheque Request Payments are printed, signed off and send to the bank timely.
  • Ensure that remittance advises are send timeously both internal and external suppliers.
  • Check that supplier statements are received and request if not received.
  • Ensure that outstanding invoices on supplier statements are requested.
  • Perform all supplier reconciliations after obtaining all outstanding documents and submit for checking.
  • Ensure that all payment documentation are correctly coded and sent to be filed.

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • Minimum of 2-3 years full function Creditors and Bookkeeping experience:
  • Bookkeeping / Accounting Diploma or Equivalent required
  • MS Office skills:
  • MDA accounting experience preferred.
  • Understand age analysis of accounts and understand general ledger structures
  • Good reconciliation skills

Interested?

Kindly apply online!
Should you not receive feedback in 7 days of your application, please assume the application was not successful.

Desired Skills:

  • Creditors Clerk
  • Creditors

Learn more/Apply for this position