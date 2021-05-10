Creditors Clerk Pretoria – Reference 20592 (One Year Fixed Contract)

Join a dynamic financial team at a well-established national concern!
Duties:
- Ensure that payment requisitions are properly authorized
- Check whether information supplied on the invoice is accurate, for example:
- Whether VAT is applicable and whether it is a valid tax invoice
- Correct VAT is calculated and that the totals of the invoice is correct.
- Ensure that payments are captured to correct supplier, for the correct amount and coded to the correct transaction code.
- Ensure that the batches / are accurately captured (documents agree to audit trial) before handing over for checking, posting and approval for payment.
- Ensure that cheques for Posted Cheque Request Payments are printed, signed off and send to the bank timely.
- Ensure that remittance advises are send timeously both internal and external suppliers.
- Check that supplier statements are received and request if not received.
- Ensure that outstanding invoices on supplier statements are requested.
- Perform all supplier reconciliations after obtaining all outstanding documents and submit for checking.
- Ensure that all payment documentation are correctly coded and sent to be filed.
Requirements:
- Matric
- Minimum of 2-3 years full function Creditors and Bookkeeping experience:
- Bookkeeping / Accounting Diploma or Equivalent required
- MS Office skills:
- MDA accounting experience preferred.
- Understand age analysis of accounts and understand general ledger structures
- Good reconciliation skills
Interested?
Kindly apply online!
Should you not receive feedback in 7 days of your application, please assume the application was not successful.
Desired Skills:
- Creditors Clerk
- Creditors