Data Engineer

POSITION: Data Engineers

LOCATION: Cape Town

TYPE: Permanent

SALARY: Market-related

STARTING DATE: ASAP/Immediately

JOB PURPOSE:

Our client has a vacancy for Data-driven Engineers that are passionate about analytics. In this role, you will be engaged in complex and interesting problems with the opportunity to be exposed to varied and interesting technology stacks.

REQUIREMENTS:

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, Engineering, Analytics or related.

5+ years working experience within the data engineering, data architect or data analysis environment.

Certifications that are specific to data engineering will be highly advantageous.

Solid experience with SQL, R, Python with other Data Manipulation Software tools.

2-year experience working with cloud platforms (GCP, AWS, or Azure)

BI Tools Qlik, Sisense, Microsoft Power BI, Tableau

DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES:

Implementing and maintaining data pipelines

Data modeling and ETL

Supporting data processing and transfer

Ensuring data quality and consistency (data validation)

Assisting with data storage strategies

Data provisioning

Documenting data and models (i.e. metadata, data provenance and lineage)

Creating data/features for analysis and model building

APPLICATION

To apply suitable candidates are requested to send the following qualifying items to [Email Address Removed]

Use #DATA as a reference in the subject line of your email;

Updated CV with your current contact details (we need your contact number & email address, an alternative number, ensure that you are available on instant messaging such as WhatsApp or Telegram)

A cover letter (your cover letter should tell us about your experience & knowledge, what you can offer/bring to the company, and why you believe you are the best-suited candidate for the position?)

Most recent head & shoulders photo of yourself (no sunglasses or inappropriate photo’s please)

Copy of ID

Copy of qualifications & certificates

Only applicants that match the minimum requirements of the job specification will be contacted.

If you have not heard from us after 2 weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this position.

