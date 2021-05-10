Demand Planning – Senior Management at The Focus Group

CLIENT

Our client is a pharmaceutical multinational that seeks a strong SENIOR MANAGEMENT LEVEL Demand Planner for their SSA countries reporting to the CFO African Cluster. SSA experience coupled with some leadership management at a mid to senior management level required

JOB PURPOSE

Lead the Demand Planning and Supply function across SSA, to ensure optimal product availability across all markets in SSA. Works cross functionally with Supply teams of marketing company. Manages and develops a demand planning team, identifying and fostering talent and acting as an escalation point for complex issues identified by the team. Co-leads the implementation of the SSA supply and logistics strategy. Develops and manages relationship with Sub-Sahara distributors & third Party Logistics Service Providers (Imperial Kenya) and other key internal and external stakeholders. Responsible for driving continuous improvement in forecasting and related business processes ultimately leading to creation of value for CLIENT across SSA and delivery of Ex-factory aspiration with geography with healthy stock levels and product mix.

JOB REQUIREMENTS

– Related qualification – Degree level qualification – post graduate qualification preferred

? Extensive experience of supporting supply and distribution across SSA

? Comprehensive understanding of and experience in corporate governance, risk management and compliance

? Extensive experience with profit and loss management and budgeting

? Experience of project work under tight deadlines and service levels across different technology bases

– leadership skills – of a team of two people

