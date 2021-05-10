DevOps Cloud Engineer at Sabenza IT

May 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a DevOps Cloud Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational

Min years experience:

  • 5-8 years’ experience;
  • On premise virtualisation technology expertise
  • Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
  • Web and digital project experience advantageous
  • Agile working experience advantageous

Level of experience: Senior

Min qualification required:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

Tasks and responsibilities:

  • Good understanding of Python/OpenShift/Kubernetes or any Container Orchestration/AWS
  • Good scripting knowledge with an aim at infrastructure as code is beneficial
  • Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premise solutions
  • Non-Functional testing and monitoring
  • AWS Glue experience
  • Experience in APM as well as Log Aggregation like Dynatrace, Grafana, Datadog or other monitoring systems
  • No Ops and/or Git Ops
  • Scripting and pipelining
  • Restful services
  • CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) management and Automation
  • Build Tools (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/Grunt/Web Pack)
  • SQL (Oracle, Postgres or DB2) and Non-SQL (MongoDB/DynamoDB)
  • TDD (Test-Driven Development) / BDD (BehaviourDriven Development)

Desired Skills:

  • AWS glue
  • Continuous integration
  • TDD and BDD
  • developing and configuring systems to deploy/host/monitor and rum various applications
  • cloud and on-premise solutions

Learn more/Apply for this position