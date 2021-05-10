DevOps Cloud Engineer at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a DevOps Cloud Engineer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational

Min years experience:

5-8 years’ experience;

On premise virtualisation technology expertise

Experience in testing (manual or automated testing

Web and digital project experience advantageous

Agile working experience advantageous

Level of experience: Senior

Min qualification required:

Relevant IT Diploma / Degree

Tasks and responsibilities:

Good understanding of Python/OpenShift/Kubernetes or any Container Orchestration/AWS

Good scripting knowledge with an aim at infrastructure as code is beneficial

Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premise solutions

Non-Functional testing and monitoring

AWS Glue experience

Experience in APM as well as Log Aggregation like Dynatrace, Grafana, Datadog or other monitoring systems

No Ops and/or Git Ops

Scripting and pipelining

Restful services

CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) management and Automation

Build Tools (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/Grunt/Web Pack)

SQL (Oracle, Postgres or DB2) and Non-SQL (MongoDB/DynamoDB)

TDD (Test-Driven Development) / BDD (BehaviourDriven Development)

Desired Skills:

AWS glue

Continuous integration

TDD and BDD

developing and configuring systems to deploy/host/monitor and rum various applications

cloud and on-premise solutions

