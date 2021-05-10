DevOps Cloud Engineer at Sabenza IT

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a DevOps Cloud Engineer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand / Menlyn / Rosslyn / Home Office rotational
Min years experience:
- 5-8 years’ experience;
- On premise virtualisation technology expertise
- Experience in testing (manual or automated testing
- Web and digital project experience advantageous
- Agile working experience advantageous
Level of experience: Senior
Min qualification required:
Relevant IT Diploma / Degree
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Good understanding of Python/OpenShift/Kubernetes or any Container Orchestration/AWS
- Good scripting knowledge with an aim at infrastructure as code is beneficial
- Responsible for developing and configuring systems to deploy, host, monitor and run various applications across both cloud and on-premise solutions
- Non-Functional testing and monitoring
- AWS Glue experience
- Experience in APM as well as Log Aggregation like Dynatrace, Grafana, Datadog or other monitoring systems
- No Ops and/or Git Ops
- Scripting and pipelining
- Restful services
- CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment) management and Automation
- Build Tools (Maven/Gradle/Gulp/Grunt/Web Pack)
- SQL (Oracle, Postgres or DB2) and Non-SQL (MongoDB/DynamoDB)
- TDD (Test-Driven Development) / BDD (BehaviourDriven Development)
Desired Skills:
- AWS glue
- Continuous integration
- TDD and BDD
- developing and configuring systems to deploy/host/monitor and rum various applications
- cloud and on-premise solutions