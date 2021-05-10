DevOps Engineer at Osiris Trading

A member of our DevOps team needs to work closely with development and infrastructure to ensure fast and reliable continuous integration and to help facilitate the move to the cloud. DevOps is part of the technology department and as such it is expected that a candidate has a passion for technology and is always seeking to increase their knowledge and skills.

RESPONSIBILITIES::

Providing leadership and accountability for work you undertake

Articulating your work and ideas

Adapting to fast-changing business requirements in a dynamic environment

Taking on ideas and responding to feedback from the business and other technical experts

Researching and implementing new technologies within the DevOps space to improve the process of code deployment to our environments, seeking to eliminate inefficiency using relevant technology solutions

Following a source control culture within the configuration of servers and applications where environment configurations are stored in code for a fully automated process.

Participating in a 24/7 support roster to support applications after hours, training other DevOps team members to resolve issues and reduce the dependency on yourself or other tech teams after hours.

Taking part in daily stand-ups with the DevOps team and your assigned Dev teams to receive work and supply updates, and provide input with respect to design, monitoring, deployment, resource and security requirements.

Attending Development meetings at project inception to ensure DevOps standards are adhered to, especially with respect to logging and monitoring of application health and compatibility with infrastructure design, security requirements and compliance and best practices.

Maintaining knowledge of the inner workings of all applications within your portfolio, ensuring that all system dependencies are documented.

REQUIREMENTS:

The ability to rapidly learn and master new technologies; As technology changes, you will be expected to move with the times and become a master in your own right. You’ll need to be a self-starter, not always relying on official/scheduled training. We need someone who loves learning, and who can teach themselves when required.

Experience of Azure SQL and Microsoft SQL Server

Experience of Web and Application hosting environments (IIS, Windows Services or Nginx)

Experience of Microsoft Active Directory, LDAP, Network Security and Networking Protocols

Experience of logging technologies such as LogStash, Kibana, ElasticSearch

Experience of monitoring tools such as Solarwinds

Experience using Microsoft Azure products & technologies, including (but not limited to):

Azure DevOps (VSTS) – designing and implementing release processes for development teams

AppInsights and Azure Monitor – experience troubleshooting applications (PaaS, SaaS, etc) using AppInsights and Log Analytics. Familiarity with writing queries using Kusto query language to determine root cause of outages/problems

Azure Functions/PaaS / SaaS – familiarity (or experience with) building functions/apps with native Azure technologies.

Azure Containers (including Kubernetes service) – experience in building container services to host and manage new or legacy systems

Knowledge of private, public and hybrid cloud architecture, networking, workload types, migration patterns and tools

Familiarity with .NET/C# development

Demonstrable knowledge and experience in DDoS, Website Security, CDN using tools such as Incapsula / Cloudflare.

Excellent experience in building CI/CD pipelines using automation tools (Azure DevOps, Octopus Deploy, Git, etc), able to build/manage a pipeline from start to finish

Proven experience with Infrastructure as Code tools – Terraform preferable

Experience with containerization principles and frameworks (Docker, Kubernetes)

Experience in using coding/scripting to automate/reduce time taken to complete manual tasks.

Previous experience in 24/7 High Performance Environment

Proven hands on experience with Windows Server/Linux and its product suite.

Experience of automation tools such as Chef

Experience with load balancers such as F5

Desired Skills:

Azure SQL

MS SQL

Web & Application Hosting

Network Security & Protocols

LogStash

Kibana

ElasticSearch

Solarwinds

Azure DevOps

AppInsights

Azure Monitor

Log Analytics

Kusto

Kubernetes

.Net

Chef

F5

PowerShell

About The Employer:

The code is with us. With each new day comes an opportunity to expand on the knowledge of our craft: staying with the current and keeping on-trend is second nature to our developers and creatives. We’re ever-curious creatures who dive deep to get the best results, relishing the chance to try out new and exciting things.

Besides our very own mini penalty shootout, putting green and cricket pitch smack bang in the middle of our office, we have a very special canteen area where we enjoy company-subsidised meals, barista-crafted coffee and FIFA console gaming, foosball and special themed employee get-togethers. Employee wellness, balance and motivation go hand-in-hand with our work hard ethos making Osiris a place like no other!

Driven by the thrill of Sports, we are home to a community of talented and innovative teams. We share the thrill of the industry we are in, operating as fans with consumers in every game and fueling the conversation – no matter how big or small this week’s match line-up looks.

The sporting world is pure magic where anything can happen so when it comes to bringing consumers the best entertainment, we believe anything and everything is possible and we will make it happen!

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Pension Fund

Group Life Assurance

Performance Bonus

Flexitime

Subsidised Meals

Study Assistance

