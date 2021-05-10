Diesel Mechanic Tierpoort – Ref 20722

Introduction

Reputable company seeking an experienced and hands on Diesel Mechanic to start ASAP. Applicants must be willing to travel to locations in Africa.

Preferably able to work on a 3 month contract (probation) period, it will convert into a permanent position after probation. .

Duties & Responsibilities

Assembly and refurbishment of Diesel Engines on specailised Cummins commercial vehicle engines.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Qualified Diesel Mechanic

Automated Gearbox experience (Cummins Diesel an advantage, not essential)

People who worked at Iscor / Transnet will be an ideal fit.

Motor Manufacturing / Rebuilding experience an advantage

Package & Remuneration

R20 000 t0 R30 000 (Negotiable)

Desired Skills:

cummins

diesel mechanic

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

