Diesel Mechanic Tierpoort – Ref 20722

Introduction
Reputable company seeking an experienced and hands on Diesel Mechanic to start ASAP. Applicants must be willing to travel to locations in Africa.
Preferably able to work on a 3 month contract (probation) period, it will convert into a permanent position after probation. .
Duties & Responsibilities
Assembly and refurbishment of Diesel Engines on specailised Cummins commercial vehicle engines.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Qualified Diesel Mechanic
- Automated Gearbox experience (Cummins Diesel an advantage, not essential)
- People who worked at Iscor / Transnet will be an ideal fit.
- Motor Manufacturing / Rebuilding experience an advantage
Package & Remuneration
R20 000 t0 R30 000 (Negotiable)
Desired Skills:
- cummins
- diesel mechanic
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric