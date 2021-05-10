Digital Project Manager

The main purpose of this role is to ensure the successful delivery of projects within the Digital Portfolio. The role will involve working within a collaborative digital team comprised of internal technical and business resources as well as external agencies and partners.

Reporting into a Program Manager within the Strategic Project Office, the Digital Project Manager will be required to deliver projects following the agile version of the business Project Methodology which aligns to all governance standards.

Key Responsibilities:

The position of Digital Project Manager includes, but is not limited to, the following key responsibilities:

Co-ordinate project to accomplish the project objectives (delivery on time, within budget and as per requirements) and the Project Sponsor’s and Business Owner’s expectations. This might involve the management of multiple projects with medium to high complexity within the Digital Portfolio:

Preparation

Drafting of the project definition document which should include high level scope, time (key milestones), budget, key success criteria, quality measures, project team and key stakeholders, risks, issues, dependencies, communication plan

Facilitating the process of capturing the product backlog with assistance from Business Analyst, Product Owner and broader team

Facilitating the completion of the solution design and architectural validation

Facilitating the completion of the investment documentation and validation

Facilitating the project initiation and kick off with assistance from the Project Sponsor and Business Owner

Execution

Ensure necessary technical preparation has taken place

Facilitating the execution of the sprint lifecycle

Sprint planning

Daily stand ups

Issue resolution, triage and escalation

Demonstration

Retrospectives

Ensure full end-to-end integration testing as well as performance and security testing has taken place

Transition

Execute against change management plan including any necessary training and communication

Facilitate the CAB approval process

Facilitate the post implementation testing with assistance from team and business stakeholders

Facilitate the handover to the Service Desk

On-going responsibilities

Weekly reporting and tracking of project budget

Manage the ongoing communication with business owner and sponsor

Facilitate project steering committees and communication to broader business teams and stakeholders

Key Competencies:

Knowledge

A thorough understanding of best practice project management methodologies with a focus on Agile

A practical understanding of CX, UX and SEO considerations in website / mobile and digital development

A practical understanding of HTML, CSS and Javascript

A practical uunderstanding of Google Analytics and SEM techniques

Possess a broad knowledge of business and financial products

A practical understanding of a product lifecycle

Skills

Presentation and facilitation skills – ability to present ideas and options to a group and drive decision-making as well as understand information in the context of the meeting/workshop

Sound administrative skills and good analytical, documentation and reporting abilities

Understand and estimate effort needed to deliver project

Ability to express yourself clearly both orally and in writing

Good negotiation skills

Excellent computer skills(Microsoft- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, Office, Visio)

Ability to see the big picture and identify interdependencies that need to be managed

Good interpersonal skills, i.e. ability to relate to all people (various and all work levels) and balance work and interpersonal issues

Ability to manage expectations, risk and issues in a pro-active manner

Systematic and integrated thinking

Analytical and conceptual ability

Effective time management and personal organizational skills

Key Competencies

Basic understanding of ICT functional areas such as development, infrastructure and service management

Ability to assimilate new information (both technical and process) to understand the project requirement

Ability to establish and maintain positive professional relationships with your internal and external customers

Portray a client service orientation towards your internal and external clients

Ability to adapt easily to changing circumstances

Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently

Ability to work and deliver under pressure

Ability to consider the big picture, as well as getting involved in the detail when required

Sound judgment and decision making

Earn trust and credibility from the stakeholders

Assertive

Pro-active with good planning and organizing skills

Ability to work independently and in a team

Minimum Requirements:

Commercial/ Administration degree

A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Project Manager, 3 of those years managing digital project delivery

Project Management Diploma or Certification e.g.: PMP, Certified Scrum Master

Agile delivery experience as a Scrum Master

Exposure to the financial service industry

Experience of working on complex multi-vendor digital projects (Websites + Mobile Applications Development) highly advantageous

Desired Skills:

Certified Scrum Master

Agile

Digital Project Management

Project Management Websites

pmp

PRINCE2

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Product Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

