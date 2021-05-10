The main purpose of this role is to ensure the successful delivery of projects within the Digital Portfolio. The role will involve working within a collaborative digital team comprised of internal technical and business resources as well as external agencies and partners.
Reporting into a Program Manager within the Strategic Project Office, the Digital Project Manager will be required to deliver projects following the agile version of the business Project Methodology which aligns to all governance standards.
Key Responsibilities:
The position of Digital Project Manager includes, but is not limited to, the following key responsibilities:
Co-ordinate project to accomplish the project objectives (delivery on time, within budget and as per requirements) and the Project Sponsor’s and Business Owner’s expectations. This might involve the management of multiple projects with medium to high complexity within the Digital Portfolio:
Preparation
Drafting of the project definition document which should include high level scope, time (key milestones), budget, key success criteria, quality measures, project team and key stakeholders, risks, issues, dependencies, communication plan
Facilitating the process of capturing the product backlog with assistance from Business Analyst, Product Owner and broader team
Facilitating the completion of the solution design and architectural validation
Facilitating the completion of the investment documentation and validation
Facilitating the project initiation and kick off with assistance from the Project Sponsor and Business Owner
Execution
Ensure necessary technical preparation has taken place
Facilitating the execution of the sprint lifecycle
Sprint planning
Daily stand ups
Issue resolution, triage and escalation
Demonstration
Retrospectives
Ensure full end-to-end integration testing as well as performance and security testing has taken place
Transition
Execute against change management plan including any necessary training and communication
Facilitate the CAB approval process
Facilitate the post implementation testing with assistance from team and business stakeholders
Facilitate the handover to the Service Desk
On-going responsibilities
Weekly reporting and tracking of project budget
Manage the ongoing communication with business owner and sponsor
Facilitate project steering committees and communication to broader business teams and stakeholders
Key Competencies:
Knowledge
- A thorough understanding of best practice project management methodologies with a focus on Agile
- A practical understanding of CX, UX and SEO considerations in website / mobile and digital development
- A practical understanding of HTML, CSS and Javascript
- A practical uunderstanding of Google Analytics and SEM techniques
- Possess a broad knowledge of business and financial products
- A practical understanding of a product lifecycle
Skills
- Presentation and facilitation skills – ability to present ideas and options to a group and drive decision-making as well as understand information in the context of the meeting/workshop
- Sound administrative skills and good analytical, documentation and reporting abilities
- Understand and estimate effort needed to deliver project
- Ability to express yourself clearly both orally and in writing
- Good negotiation skills
- Excellent computer skills(Microsoft- Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Project, Office, Visio)
- Ability to see the big picture and identify interdependencies that need to be managed
- Good interpersonal skills, i.e. ability to relate to all people (various and all work levels) and balance work and interpersonal issues
- Ability to manage expectations, risk and issues in a pro-active manner
- Systematic and integrated thinking
- Analytical and conceptual ability
- Effective time management and personal organizational skills
Key Competencies
- Basic understanding of ICT functional areas such as development, infrastructure and service management
- Ability to assimilate new information (both technical and process) to understand the project requirement
- Ability to establish and maintain positive professional relationships with your internal and external customers
- Portray a client service orientation towards your internal and external clients
- Ability to adapt easily to changing circumstances
- Ability to work on multiple projects concurrently
- Ability to work and deliver under pressure
- Ability to consider the big picture, as well as getting involved in the detail when required
- Sound judgment and decision making
- Earn trust and credibility from the stakeholders
- Assertive
- Pro-active with good planning and organizing skills
- Ability to work independently and in a team
Minimum Requirements:
- Commercial/ Administration degree
- A minimum of 5 years’ experience as a Project Manager, 3 of those years managing digital project delivery
- Project Management Diploma or Certification e.g.: PMP, Certified Scrum Master
- Agile delivery experience as a Scrum Master
- Exposure to the financial service industry
- Experience of working on complex multi-vendor digital projects (Websites + Mobile Applications Development) highly advantageous
Desired Skills:
- Certified Scrum Master
- Agile
- Digital Project Management
- Project Management Websites
- pmp
- PRINCE2
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Product Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree