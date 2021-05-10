Dragon Hunters at The Unlimited Group

At The Unlimited we are committed to living and breathing the kind of qualities we believe the bravest Dragon Hunter would possess. Characteristics such as: being Conscious, being Vulnerable, being Emotionally Resilient, being Courageous. Does that sound like you? If so, you pass the next test too.

We’re recruiting 15 truly exceptional individuals for our management team in Durban. Those who’d probably get fired for being ‘too innovative’ anywhere else! Only those with valour, mettle and guts need apply, and earning your place won’t be easy. The reward? A shot at glory – in a leadership position tailored to your unique skills and abilities. If chosen, you’ll curse us and want to quit, but we’ll take you to a level you never believed possible.

Who are we?

We’re a game-changing, independent financial services provider with the audacious goal to shift the life of every South African for the better.

Born free, we opened our doors in 1994

We’ve grown consistently by over 40% in the past 18 months.

With over 800,000 customers, we’re probably the most exciting company that you’ve never heard of!

We’re committed to doing good in the wider community, supporting 1,800 crches, and providing early childhood education to over 280,000 kids across South Africa.

Lets do this…

Each journey begins with a single step. Find out if you’re a contender then we will go through an assessment before inviting you to our famous Culture Interviews, followed by our rigorous recruitment workshop.

However, this is not for the faint of heart!

Learn more/Apply for this position