ERP Support Officer

Job Overview

The Junior ERP Support Specialist will work in a support role with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) systems users at all levels throughout the organization.

The position requires knowledge of the Kerridge ERP system and entails the ability to design, develop, test and deploy solutions to enhance the ERP system.

Essential Job Functions

Perform as a member of an application support team for ERP systems users throughout the organization. Work with ERP systems users and management to determine appropriate system configuration and setup. Assist ERP systems users with data conversion. Thoroughly understand ERP database schema Assist with testing new releases of ERP systems prior to use in a production environment. Create documentation and procedures guidelines for ERP systems users. Thoroughly understand ERP security subsystem in order to assign appropriate system access to users at different levels throughout the organization. Thoroughly understand business practices and procedures in order to design, develop and maintain automated workflow processes. Work as a Systems Analyst with knowledgeable persons throughout the company to help define user needs and develop data processing solutions. Analyze and troubleshoot ERP system issues reported by end users. Design, develop and maintain reports used by technical staff and ERP systems users. Other duties as assigned.

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities

1. Necessary skills include; organization, effective oral and written communication, strong interpersonal, above average math, problem solving, analytical and being proficient with standard industry productivity tools such as Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint.

2. Knowledge of ERP systems or Accounting Systems.

3. Basic Report Writing skills

4. Optional – SQL Skills.

5. Optional – Database Design skills.

Education and Experience

1. Matric essential.

2. Diploma or Certificate(s) in IT Software/Systems advantageous.

3. Experience in a Sales and Distribution Environment advantageous.

4. Experience with the Kerridge ERP system advantageous

5. ADP Experience

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

