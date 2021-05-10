Executive Housekeeper
R 21 000 CTC
Under the general guidance of the GM successful candidate will direct and manage all operations and employees in Housekeeping and Laundry to obtain the highest quality of cleanliness, and to provide efficient, prompt, courteous, trouble free and proactive service to customers; hence maximize guest satisfaction. All work will be in line with the hotel’s guidelines and business plan, the departmental business plan, and the corporate guidelines and service concepts.
Tasks and responsibilities:
- Operation of the housekeeping, laundry, uniforms, and public areas
- Recruitment, selection and training of staff and maintaining SOP
- Ensure all bedrooms, back & front of house and public areas are cleaned, serviced, and maintained to the highest standards
- Maintains Key control and lost and found and ensures staff are trained to follow same
- Maintain Inventory and keep cost in line with budget
- Lead, organise, direct, and support all accommodation & maintenance operations and employees to obtain the highest standards and to provide efficient, prompt, courteous, trouble free and proactive service to customers, hence maximising customer satisfaction
- Control & supervision of direct Opera housekeeping procedures
- Securing department targets are achieved in relation to ‘Medallia’ scores
- Will be required to do Duty Management shifts
Requirements:
- Warm friendly Yes I Can! Attitude
- Minimum 2-3 years of relevant working experience in Managerial position in a 4/5 Star property will be an advantage
- Able to take and give direction to achieve success
- Must be computer literate -Excel essential
- Highly motivated and hands on mentality
- Provides leadership and motivation to maximize employee productivity and satisfaction.
- Advanced organizational and managerial skills
- Demonstrates particular attention to detail
Closing date: 14 May 2021
Desired Skills:
- Room Cleaning
- Hotel Operations
- Clean Public Areas