Executive Housekeeper

R 21 000 CTC

Under the general guidance of the GM successful candidate will direct and manage all operations and employees in Housekeeping and Laundry to obtain the highest quality of cleanliness, and to provide efficient, prompt, courteous, trouble free and proactive service to customers; hence maximize guest satisfaction. All work will be in line with the hotel’s guidelines and business plan, the departmental business plan, and the corporate guidelines and service concepts.

Tasks and responsibilities:

Operation of the housekeeping, laundry, uniforms, and public areas

Recruitment, selection and training of staff and maintaining SOP

Ensure all bedrooms, back & front of house and public areas are cleaned, serviced, and maintained to the highest standards

Maintains Key control and lost and found and ensures staff are trained to follow same

Maintain Inventory and keep cost in line with budget

Lead, organise, direct, and support all accommodation & maintenance operations and employees to obtain the highest standards and to provide efficient, prompt, courteous, trouble free and proactive service to customers, hence maximising customer satisfaction

Control & supervision of direct Opera housekeeping procedures

Securing department targets are achieved in relation to ‘Medallia’ scores

Will be required to do Duty Management shifts

Requirements:

Warm friendly Yes I Can! Attitude

Minimum 2-3 years of relevant working experience in Managerial position in a 4/5 Star property will be an advantage

Able to take and give direction to achieve success

Must be computer literate -Excel essential

Highly motivated and hands on mentality

Provides leadership and motivation to maximize employee productivity and satisfaction.

Advanced organizational and managerial skills

Demonstrates particular attention to detail

Closing date: 14 May 2021

Desired Skills:

Room Cleaning

Hotel Operations

Clean Public Areas

