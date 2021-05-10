External Sales – Tools and Fasteners

External Sales position in Pietermaritzburg

Sales Person with a proven track record and at least 5yrs sales in the engineering field.

Tools and Equipment as well as Fastener experience is ESSENTIAL.

Company Car and benefits will be provided.

Desired Skills:

Selling

People Skills

Tools and Equipment

Manufacturing

Engineering

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering

5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Incentive Bonus

Company Vehicle

Fuel Allowance

Learn more/Apply for this position