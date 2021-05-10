External Sales – Tools and Fasteners

External Sales position in Pietermaritzburg
Sales Person with a proven track record and at least 5yrs sales in the engineering field.
Tools and Equipment as well as Fastener experience is ESSENTIAL.
Company Car and benefits will be provided.
Desired Skills:
- Selling
- People Skills
- Tools and Equipment
- Manufacturing
- Engineering
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Consulting Engineering
- 5 to 10 years Representative / Sales Consulting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus
- Company Vehicle
- Fuel Allowance