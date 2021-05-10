Financial Manager-Revenue Cycle

Minimum Requirements:
- B.Comm or financial qualification
- CIMA or CA preferable
- Relevant commercial experience
- Minimum 6 years relevant experience in billing department
- Previous management /leadership experience
Responsibilities:
- Establish billing procedures and systems
- Oversee monthly billing of clients
- Manage the collections process to minimise losses
- Resolve client queries
- Manage the billing department team
- Perform monthly financial reviews of actual billing against signed contracts
- Drive client-focused behaviour in the team
- Reporting on revenue and debtors accounts to management
Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted