Financial Manager-Revenue Cycle

May 10, 2021

Minimum Requirements:

  • B.Comm or financial qualification
  • CIMA or CA preferable
  • Relevant commercial experience
  • Minimum 6 years relevant experience in billing department
  • Previous management /leadership experience

Responsibilities:

  • Establish billing procedures and systems
  • Oversee monthly billing of clients
  • Manage the collections process to minimise losses
  • Resolve client queries
  • Manage the billing department team
  • Perform monthly financial reviews of actual billing against signed contracts
  • Drive client-focused behaviour in the team
  • Reporting on revenue and debtors accounts to management

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

