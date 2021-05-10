Financial Manager-Revenue Cycle

Minimum Requirements:

B.Comm or financial qualification

CIMA or CA preferable

Relevant commercial experience

Minimum 6 years relevant experience in billing department

Previous management /leadership experience

Responsibilities:

Establish billing procedures and systems

Oversee monthly billing of clients

Manage the collections process to minimise losses

Resolve client queries

Manage the billing department team

Perform monthly financial reviews of actual billing against signed contracts

Drive client-focused behaviour in the team

Reporting on revenue and debtors accounts to management

Kindly be advised that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

