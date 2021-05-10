Food Technologist

A leading cake baking company seeks the services of a suitably qualified Food Technologist / Master Baker to join the Team in Durban.

The successful Candidate will require ~

  • A degree or equivalent (or higher will be advantageous) in Food Technology, Nutritional sciences / Dietetics with an added advantage for Quality management.
  • six years’ + experience in research & development of new products in

a Cake/Desserts/Baking FMCG manufacturing environment.

  • proven scientific knowledge in the fields of baking/food technology, nutrition and good technical understanding with special focus on cakes, desserts & baking.
  • an ability to scientifically scrutinize existing formulations & find potential ways to both improve quality/yields/costs
  • ability to manage projects; product specification; nutritional calculations; product costings; conducting sensory tastings; planning & executing production trials & shelf-life testing.
  • Proficient in speaking, reading & writing in English with report writing skills & compilation ability.
  • Advanced Microsoft Office Skills, especially Excel plus strong mathematical skills.
  • Attention to detail, a drive towards efficiency & dedication to complete the tasks at hand.
  • Passion for baking with a strong affinity for all kinds of food preparation and creative thinking.
  • Specific interest in the cake/desserts/baking market and the associated trends.
  • A team-player, outgoing personality, service-oriented & innovative.
  • Enjoy training others & sharing knowledge to expand skillsets.
  • Prior experience in working with Hazard Analysis & Critical Control Points (HACCP), Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP), Food Safety Systems Certification (FSSC) and the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) standards.

