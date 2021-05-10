French Bid Manager – Logistics Industry at Multinational Logistics Company

Job Description
- Managing the bid submission process
- Leading and coordinating the preparation of successive RFP responses, if required.
- Defining the work program, key tasks, interfaces, critical paths, and milestones that need to be completed to ensure the RFP is submitted on time.
- Identifying the necessary resources needed to complete the RFP response
- Liaising with our clients and suppliers on a daily basis
Skills and Experience Requirements:
- Tendering and proposal background required, ideally in the removal/relocation environment
- Highly proficient in Excel / computer literacy (professional level)
- Excellent written and verbal skills
- Strong Financial acument and background
- Must have lived, worked or studied in FRANCE or a EUROPEAN French country given very specific requirements dynamics of the market segment across the globe.
Desired Skills:
- Bid Management
- Excel
- French
- Financial acumen
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years [other] Finance
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
French Multinational specialising in Logistics solutions across the globe with a 100% representation in each African country and total presence in 94 countries globally.
The head office is based in Cape Town and also has operational offices in 3 other major regions in SA.