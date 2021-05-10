French Bid Manager – Logistics Industry at Multinational Logistics Company

Job Description

Managing the bid submission process

Leading and coordinating the preparation of successive RFP responses, if required.

Defining the work program, key tasks, interfaces, critical paths, and milestones that need to be completed to ensure the RFP is submitted on time.

Identifying the necessary resources needed to complete the RFP response

Liaising with our clients and suppliers on a daily basis

Skills and Experience Requirements:

Tendering and proposal background required, ideally in the removal/relocation environment

Highly proficient in Excel / computer literacy (professional level)

Excellent written and verbal skills

Strong Financial acument and background

Must have lived, worked or studied in FRANCE or a EUROPEAN French country given very specific requirements dynamics of the market segment across the globe.

Desired Skills:

Bid Management

Excel

French

Financial acumen

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years [other] Finance

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

French Multinational specialising in Logistics solutions across the globe with a 100% representation in each African country and total presence in 94 countries globally.

The head office is based in Cape Town and also has operational offices in 3 other major regions in SA.

