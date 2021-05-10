French Bid Manager – Logistics Industry at Multinational Logistics Company

May 10, 2021

Job Description

  • Managing the bid submission process
  • Leading and coordinating the preparation of successive RFP responses, if required.
  • Defining the work program, key tasks, interfaces, critical paths, and milestones that need to be completed to ensure the RFP is submitted on time.
  • Identifying the necessary resources needed to complete the RFP response
  • Liaising with our clients and suppliers on a daily basis

Skills and Experience Requirements:

  • Tendering and proposal background required, ideally in the removal/relocation environment
  • Highly proficient in Excel / computer literacy (professional level)
  • Excellent written and verbal skills
  • Strong Financial acument and background
  • Must have lived, worked or studied in FRANCE or a EUROPEAN French country given very specific requirements dynamics of the market segment across the globe.

Desired Skills:

  • Bid Management
  • Excel
  • French
  • Financial acumen

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years [other] Finance

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

French Multinational specialising in Logistics solutions across the globe with a 100% representation in each African country and total presence in 94 countries globally.

The head office is based in Cape Town and also has operational offices in 3 other major regions in SA.

