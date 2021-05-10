Fullstack JavaScript Angular Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer_JavaScript Fullstack Angular with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualifications required: Relevant IT / Business Degree

Technical and Functional skills:

Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)

REDIS (no sql)

ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)

Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)

CSS 3

Bootstrap

HTML 5

Docker, Docker Compose

Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube

OpenAPI / Swagger

Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus) beneficial

Unit Tests | E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)

Responsibilities:

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Apply online for a full spec!

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

