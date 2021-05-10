Fullstack JavaScript Angular Developer

May 10, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer_JavaScript Fullstack Angular with to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Minimum Qualifications required: Relevant IT / Business Degree

Technical and Functional skills:

  • Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)
  • REDIS (no sql)
  • ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)
  • Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)
  • CSS 3
  • Bootstrap
  • HTML 5
  • Docker, Docker Compose
  • Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube
  • OpenAPI / Swagger
  • Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus) beneficial
  • Unit Tests | E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)

Responsibilities:

  • Managing projects / processes
  • Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
  • Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
  • Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends

Apply online for a full spec!

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

