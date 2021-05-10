Fullstack JavaScript Angular Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for a Software Developer_JavaScript Fullstack Angular with to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Minimum Qualifications required: Relevant IT / Business Degree
Technical and Functional skills:
- Nodejs (expressjs, fastify, tsoa)
- REDIS (no sql)
- ORM / Entity Managers (TypeORM, Sequelize…etc)
- Postgres (SQL, Liquibase)
- CSS 3
- Bootstrap
- HTML 5
- Docker, Docker Compose
- Bitbucket (Git), Jenkins, Nexus, Sonarcube
- OpenAPI / Swagger
- Java (Spring / Kafka / Groovy, Quarkus) beneficial
- Unit Tests | E2E Testing (Jest, Cypress, etc)
Responsibilities:
- Managing projects / processes
- Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
- Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
- Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trends
Apply online for a full spec!
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- Fullstack
- Nodejs
- REDIS
- ORM
- Entity Manager
- TypeORM
- Postgres
- CSS
- HTML
- Bootstrap
- Docker
- GIT
- KAfka
- Unit Test
- End 2 end testing
- E2E
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma