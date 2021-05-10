Group Accounts Payable Manager – Retail

Blue-Chip Multinational Retail Giant with a R1.4 Billion turnover and a network of over 350 stores, requires a skilled Senior A.P Manager with years of experience in the Retail Environment. You must plan strategically, supervise and schedule the work of a large, busy A.P Team understanding the process flow in order to minimise “bottle necks” and delays. You will be expected to improve efficiencies and maintain relationships with both internal stakeholders and every supplier as well as the Purchasing Department. You must have solid financial accounting knowledge as the monthly reports are both complex, varied and insightful. This Group expects excellence and promotes and rewards and innovation and hard work. This is a pinnacle position at a National level so is a fantastic opportunity for an individual who has worked with a well-known retailer at a Group level.

BCom (Hons) plus at least 10 years’ in a Senior AP Management position within a large retail Group ABSOLUTELY ESSENTIAL.

Desired Skills:

Must have years of experience in the Retail Environment

Must plan strategically – supervise and schedule the work of a large – busy A P Team

You must be able to improve efficiencies and maintain relationships with both internal stakeholders and every supplier as well as the Purchasing Department

Must have solid accounting knowledge as the monthly reports are both complex – varied and insightful

Employer & Job Benefits:

Generous Incentive Scheme

