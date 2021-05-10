How to make the shift to virtual selling

A shift in sales enablement strategy is required for a more permanent shift toward virtual selling, according to Gartner.

As a result, sales leaders need to optimse their approach to virtual seller enablement in areas such as sales enablement technology, onboarding, training, communications and events.

“Virtual selling is expected to continue being an important capability of sales organisations in a post-Covid-19 era and sales enablement has a critical role to play in enabling sellers to prepare, plan and deliver engaging virtual sales interactions,” says Doug Bushée, senior director analyst in the Gartner Sales practice.

“To prepare sellers to sustain digital-first selling behaviours, sales leaders must implement immediate and longer-term actions to develop and maintain a virtual selling strategy.”

Gartner recommends that sales leaders prioritise taking actions in the following areas:

* Sales enablement technology investment: Before purchasing new technology to support virtual selling, carefully assess existing technologies and digital tools to understand and maximise additional functionalities. As business needs and customer expectations change, selectively retire technologies that are redundant or have low utilisation.

* Onboard design and deployment: Deploy learning based on predetermined onboarding milestones to build foundational knowledge. This could include product features and benefits, and “hard skills” training that does not require a live instructor, such as systems and tools training. For new hires, curate onboarding resources that will minimise information overload and prioritise digital content that delivers the most critical knowledge needed for a fast start.

* Virtual selling skills development: Design and deliver short training modules, geared to both sellers and managers alike, that can be completed either synchronously (with a live facilitator) or asynchronously (e-learning). These should include application exercises to avoid training burnout and maximize learning engagement.

* Seller communications: Establish a clear communication cadence by carefully planning and communicating the expected cadence of virtual events, training sessions and announcements, and match the messaging to the appropriate channel such as videos, emails, and intranet. With increased communication volume in a virtual environment, establish sales enablement as the gatekeeper that funnels all messages to prioritise content that is consistent and tailored for sellers.

* Sales events: Instead of annual events that bring the team together, host more frequent, shorter events to refine messaging and skills while boosting momentum from previous events. Where possible, reconstruct the in-person kickoff experience by creating online communities that allow sellers to engage in team-building activities, discuss relevant topics, post questions, share best practices and showcase customer examples.