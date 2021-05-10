HR and BBBEE Administrator (6 month contract) at O’Brien Recruitment

This position will need someone that is fully fledged on the BBBEE topic and administration, the individual will need to have experience setting this up, Internships, disabilities etc.

BBBEE Administration:

Training: Invoices and POPS, training registers and certificates

Internships: Invoices and POPS, and collation of intern paperwork for W&R Seta (including Contracts, ID and Qualification documents, Learner Agreements, etc)

Bursary: Invoices and POPS, and coordinating the contracts/paperwork, etc

Liaison with BBBEE Consultant on all administrative requirements for verification

Creation of a sound filing system and process for all BBBEE admin

Manage all arrangements for employee interviews for verification

Collation of supporting documentation for verification (as required by the verification agency)

Formatting our employee data for submission to verification agent, as well as W&R Seta, and Department of Labour (Employment Equity)

Other HR Support:

To support the HR Team on all areas of training administration

To support the HR Team on all areas of recruitment administration, including setting up interviews and initial CV Screening

Manage all employee records, maintaining the online and hard copy employee files, including assisting with the preparation of new joiner packs

Archiving of terminated employee files and conversion of current hard copy files to online filing system

Collation of BOR affirmations, Code of Conduct affirmations, and Car/Travel Allowance Declarations, where needed (especially with new joiners)

Responsible for supporting the HR Business Partner with the companys WSP/ ATR Seta annual submissions (including support where required by W&R Seta after submission)

Coordinating internal company training, including assisting with new joiner induction programs

Coordinating external training for employees at preferred training providers: OHS training, technical training etc.

Supporting the Defensive Line with the organisation and coordination of Company Wellness Programme, including updating employee information and coordination of Wellness Day

