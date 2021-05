HVAC Technician (Cape Town) – Ref 20726

HVAC Technician required to join the Cape Town office of a national concern.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Refrigeration / Air-conditioning Trade Test

2+ years’ experience in HVAC maintenance and engineering tasks (large central systems as well as small units).

2+ years’ experience in HVAC control systems.

Valid Driver’s License.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Duties include but are not limited to

Maintenance, installation and repairs of commercial HVAC systems.

Recommissioning existing HVAC equipment to original design criteria.

Development of site specific maintenance plans and strategies.

Plant and equipment failure investigations.

Technical report writing.

Package & Remuneration

R252 000 per annum CTC

Interested?

Kindly apply online!

Desired Skills:

HVAC

Learn more/Apply for this position